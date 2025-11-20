MasterClass Announces Financial Wellness with Bestselling Author Ramit Sethi

Helps members learn to build wealth by breaking down practical systems to automate finances, invest with confidence, and spend guilt-free

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced the launch of Financial Wellness with Ramit Sethi. In this class, the New York Times bestselling author of I Will Teach You to Be Rich teaches a system to help members reset their relationship with money and build financial confidence. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Sethi brings his signature blend of psychology, strategy and real talk to help members move beyond budgeting guilt and create a life that feels authentically rich. Through candid conversations with individuals and couples confronting real financial decisions—paying off debt, investing, talking money in relationships—Sethi guides members in designing a money system that actually fits their lifestyle. Each of the 11 episodes blends practical tools with psychological insights, empowering members to take control of their finances without sacrificing the things they love. Whether they're overwhelmed by their bank balance or unsure how to build long-term wealth, learners will come away from this class with a step-by-step approach grounded in clarity, compassion and results.

Members will learn how to:

Identify and rewrite harmful money beliefs by uncovering unconscious "invisible scripts" that shape financial behavior.

by uncovering unconscious "invisible scripts" that shape financial behavior. Build a conscious spending plan to allocate income across fixed costs, savings, investments and guilt-free spending.

to allocate income across fixed costs, savings, investments and guilt-free spending. Automate their finances using Sethi's Paycheck Flow system to eliminate manual money management and stress.

using Sethi's Paycheck Flow system to eliminate manual money management and stress. Develop a debt payoff strategy using tools to calculate timelines and prioritize high-interest obligations.

using tools to calculate timelines and prioritize high-interest obligations. Discover their money type —Avoider, Worrier, Optimizer, or Dreamer—and get targeted steps to improve habits and mindset.

—Avoider, Worrier, Optimizer, or Dreamer—and get targeted steps to improve habits and mindset. Make smart housing decisions by cutting through myths like "renting is throwing money away" and using the numbers to decide whether buying or renting is the right choice for them.

"My goal with this class is to give members the tools to stop feeling overwhelmed by money and start feeling powerful," Sethi said. "You're not bad with money—you've just been taught outdated advice. I want every member to walk away knowing they can build a system that supports the life they truly want, without guilt or confusion."

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so that members can become their best at work and in life. An annual membership provides unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes in a variety of formats and subjects, including business and leadership, communication, health and wellness, writing and more—available anytime, anywhere, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Win big in business with Mark Cuban. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. MasterClass On Call and MasterClass Certificates are separate product offerings for personalized learning— MasterClass On Call lets members practice and prepare for high-stakes conversations with AI roleplays and real-time coaching from the AI of the world's best, while MasterClass Certificates , developed with leading companies, equip learners with in-demand skills to adapt and thrive in fast-changing careers. For organizations, MasterClass at Work provides flexible training solutions that teach holistic and core skills for employees at all levels.

