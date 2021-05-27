MasterClass Announces First Class on Buying and Selling Real Estate

"Rooted in taking a holistic and human-centered approach to the home buying process, Robert completely transformed the real estate industry by creating the largest independent brokerage in the US," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In his class, he not only shares tangible takeaways and tips for buying and selling property, but teaches members the importance of considering their own values on the home buying journey."

In his class, Reffkin will share his wealth of knowledge and actionable steps for buying and selling real estate, providing members with the insider tricks and confidence needed to make the process less daunting. By taking a holistic approach to real estate, members will not only learn how to craft their own strategy and the metrics needed for searching for a home, but also how to use their own values when going through the process. With the real estate industry changing at a dizzying pace, Reffkin hones in on some of the most important terms and new technologies needed for a smooth and successful real estate transaction. Sharing his experiences as a real estate entrepreneur, Reffkin dispels misconceptions about working with real estate agents and offers insider tips and tricks, including how to interpret a real estate listing, how to negotiate to get the best price on a home and what questions you should ask your real estate agent. He also underscores the importance of building equity and generational wealth for your family. Whether renting, buying or selling, Reffkin's class will empower members with the practical toolkit and confidence to take the next steps to become property owners.

"The home is the center of people's dreams for their life but the buying and selling process can be intimidating," Reffkin said. "In my class, I want to remove the barriers between you and your dream home and inspire you to feel empowered and excited to take the next step."

Inspired by his mother whose career as a real estate agent supported their family as a single parent, Reffkin is now the founder and CEO of the largest independent real estate brokerage in the country, Compass. After graduating from Columbia University with an M.B.A., Reffkin had a successful career in consulting and banking, working at Lazard, McKinsey & Company and Goldman Sachs before he was appointed as a White House Fellow under Treasury Secretary John Snow. He then returned to banking and was a VP at Goldman Sachs for five years and became the Chief of Staff to the President & COO. In 2012, he launched Compass, a tech-driven real estate firm with the mission to help everyone find their place in the world. Having gone public in April 2021, Compass is replacing today's complex, paper-driven, antiquated workflow with a seamless, all-digital, end-to-end platform that empowers real estate agents to deliver an exceptional experience to every seller and buyers. Reffkin also founded the non-profit, America Needs You, which serves young people living below the poverty line who are the first in their families to go to college. Most recently, Reffkin released his first book about his upbringing and the mentors and principles he relied on to succeed, No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can . All author proceeds from the sale of his book will be donated to charity.

