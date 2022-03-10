MasterClass Announces First Vegetarian Cooking Class With Dominique Crenn

"Dominique is simply remarkable, her food is exquisite and she has three Michelin stars to back it up! She's a true leader in vegetarian cuisine," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Beyond just recipes, members will learn the important, sustainable power of using fresh and local produce. It's only right that our first vegetarian class is taught by Chef Crenn."

Structured like a tasting menu, Crenn's class takes members on a journey from their first course to the final cheese course. Crenn shares her journey, from learning to love vegetables and the art of cooking from her family in France to earning three Michelin stars for her restaurant Atelier Crenn. She walks through her staple kitchen tools and specialty equipment while also defining a few modern pantry ingredients she uses. She teaches members her approach to taking vegetables they already know—including tomatoes, cabbage, mushrooms and leeks—and turning them into extraordinary dishes, as well as demonstrates her techniques for blanching, roasting, grilling, gelling and cutting. She also shares her principles for layering, plating and presenting with elegance. Members will walk away from Crenn's class inspired and motivated to challenge themselves in the kitchen to create fresh and flavorful vegetarian meals.

"I'm a chef, but I'm also a lover, a fighter and a rebel. I think of food differently than most people—it's poetry and art on a plate," said Crenn. "In my class, I'll show members how to take vegetarian ingredients they already know and turn them into something extraordinary and delicious that can hold their own next to any other entrée. Whether a meat eater, a vegetarian, or a pescatarian—this class is for you."

Smashing glass ceilings and unearthing new flavors, Crenn became the first female chef in the U.S. to earn two Michelin stars—and then the first to earn three. After immigrating to the United States in the 1980s, Crenn pursued her culinary aspirations around the world, including as Indonesia's first-ever female executive chef. She was awarded Best Female Chef in 2016 by The World's 50 Best Restaurants and appeared on season two of the Netflix documentary series Chef's Table. Crenn currently holds a total of four Michelin stars, three for her flagship restaurant, Atelier Crenn, and one for her wine bar concept, Bar Crenn. Further accolades include the James Beard Foundation Award of Best Chef: West in 2018 and a 2021 World's 50 Best Icon Award.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/CdxFq1ycH1E

Download stills here: https://brandfolder.com/s/9x8qzr3kcqb2fh7gs8xf6

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can access and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio, Gordon Ramsay's kitchen and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable class guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an active community of peers. With MasterClass at Work , companies can keep their employees engaged and boost morale and motivation with immersive, short-form lessons from the world's best.

