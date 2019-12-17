MasterClass Announces Former FBI Lead International Kidnapping Negotiator Chris Voss to Teach the Art of Negotiation

"We all negotiate everyday, but Chris has had to negotiate on another level – with terrorists, drug dealers and bank robbers," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Chris takes the lessons from some of his hardest negotiations and teaches us how to apply them to our lives, opening the door for us all to confidently go after what we want."

Voss is a lifelong expert and preeminent mind in law enforcement, having started his career working with the New York City SWAT team. It wasn't until 1992, when he took his first hostage negotiator training with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, that he recognized his unparalleled aptitude for negotiation. In his 24-year tenure with the Bureau, Voss rose among the ranks, becoming the lead international kidnapping negotiator for the FBI, as well as the Bureau's hostage negotiation representative for the National Security Council's Hostage Working Group. In fact, he was one of the masterminds in securing the release of American journalist Jill Carroll, who was kidnapped by Al Qaeda in 2006. Chris is also the founder and CEO of The Black Swan Group, as well as the author of the book "Never Split The Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It."

"From international threats to your average car salesman, the key to effective negotiation is the understanding that everyone is simply human," said Voss. "In my MasterClass, I'll share practical advice that'll help you find common ground with any person, whether you're at work closing a deal or at home, bargaining with your kid."

Designed for everyday negotiators, Voss' MasterClass will dispel outdated notions of negotiation being a battleground and instead show how skillful negotiators deploy empathy and a collaborative approach to achieve desired outcomes. The negotiation strategies are scalable and practical, and include tools and skills such as mirroring, labeling, bargaining, and posing calculated questions. Members will see Voss' technique in action, as he counsels a student on how to tackle everyday situations from getting a raise to dealing with an incalcitrant family member. Using these tools, students will also learn how to negotiate for the best deal and secure add-on perks when shopping, as well as how to get better service at an airline counter and secure a late check out from a hesitant hotel clerk. Voss will draw from his FBI past and recount how he handled some of the most high-stakes and tricky negotiations of our time, including the 1993 Chase Manhattan bank robbery in Brooklyn, where, for the first time, Voss will reveal the tape recordings from the phone calls with the hostage takers. He will show how some of these field-tested tools from his hostage negotiation days can be easily implemented in everyday life to achieve goals and strengthen relationships.

Voss' MasterClass joins the 70+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on culinary arts, photography, writing, performance, and much more. Each MasterClass has digestible video lessons sized to fit into any part of your day and cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in the comfort of your home with Apple TV. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com .

Embed & view the trailer for Chris Voss' MasterClass here:

https://youtu.be/fT8mhoScU1w

Download stills here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6ql46r4t20qg549/AADcp3Cv-vd-Hr-DWAniY8fFa?dl=0

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best. With MasterClass, step into Anna Wintour's office, Timbaland's recording studio, and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Improve your serve with Serena Williams, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and leave the atmosphere with Chris Hadfield. Hundreds of video lessons from 65+ of today's most brilliant minds are available anytime, anywhere on iOS, Android, desktop, and Apple TV with the All-Access Pass ($180/year); single classes are $90. Subscribe to greatness with MasterClass.

MasterClass's current roster of courses includes:

Business: Howard Schultz (business leadership), Anna Wintour (creativity and leadership), Sara Blakely (self-made entrepreneurship), Bob Iger (strategy and leadership), Chris Voss (art of negotiation)

Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking techniques), Wolfgang Puck (cooking), Dominique Ansel (French pastry), James Suckling (wine appreciation), Aaron Franklin (Texas BBQ), Massimo Bottura (Italian cooking)

Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Spike Lee (filmmaking), Mira Nair (independent filmmaking), Jodie Foster (filmmaking), Ken Burns (documentary filmmaking), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), Natalie Portman (acting), David Lynch (creativity and filmmaking)

Lifestyle: Bobbi Brown (makeup and beauty)

Music and Entertainment: Steve Martin (comedy), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Armin van Buuren (dance music), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Tom Morello (electric guitar), Carlos Santana (art and soul of guitar), Timbaland (producing and beatmaking), Penn & Teller (magic), Itzhak Perlman (violin), Danny Elfman (music for film)

Writing: James Patterson (writing), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), R.L. Stine (writing for young audiences), Margaret Atwood (creative writing), Dan Brown (writing thrillers), Neil Gaiman (storytelling), Billy Collins (poetry), David Baldacci (writing thrillers), Joyce Carol Oates (short story writing), David Sedaris (storytelling and humor)

Photography: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Jimmy Chin (adventure photography)

Design and Fashion: Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)

Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess), Daniel Negreanu (poker), Phil Ivey (poker strategy), Simone Biles (gymnastics), Misty Copeland (ballet)

Politics and Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism), Karl Rove and David Axelrod (political campaign strategy), Paul Krugman (economics and society), Doris Kearns Goodwin (U.S. presidential history and leadership)

Science and Technology: Chris Hadfield (space exploration), Will Wright (game design)

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com .

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow Chris Voss:

Twitter @VossNegotiation

Facebook @ChrisVossNegotiation

Instagram @TheFBINegotiator

SOURCE MasterClass

Related Links

https://www.masterclass.com/

