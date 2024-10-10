MasterClass Announces Insider Access Class on The Art of Intelligence

Drawing on the experiences of former CIA intelligence officers, members will learn how to read a lie by accessing verbal and physical clues and why empathy is a critical tool for success. This class offers takeaways that can be applied in members' day-to-day lives, both professional and personal. Stories shared encompass one of the worst mistakes the CIA ever made, including the biases that went into U.S. intelligence asserting in 2002 that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, and, for the first time ever, uncover details and learnings from a declassified assignment to North Korea.

Key lessons include:

Building Meaningful Relationships: Learn to recognize other people's challenges and motivations by listening, and build a foundation of trust by practicing patience.

Showing Empathy: Learn why it is important to listen first and talk second and to ask follow-up questions to show interest.

Conquering Imposter Syndrome: Learn self-reflection strategies such as picturing yourself as you want to be seen, and self-talk to embrace your expertise and enhance your performance when leading a meeting, public speaking, or asking for a raise.

Speaking Truth to Power: Learn the importance of investing in relationships with your superiors and why those who come with solutions when presenting problems often get ahead in the workplace.

Creating a Safe Space for Challenging Authority: Learn how to model high-humility and low-ego leadership by soliciting feedback from the most junior people first—and why the most senior person in the room should not sit at the head of the table.

