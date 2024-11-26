MasterClass Announces Joanna Gaines to Share Her Unique Design Process Step-by-Step

Gaines will walk members through each step of her design process—from taking inventory to using colors, textures, and layering techniques. She will show how she has approached and used her design process in different projects, including in her own house; a historical castle; a cottage known as Minty Green; and a traditional home. Members will learn Gaines' simple yet powerful method—the "three-word concept"—for identifying how they want their space to look and feel. Gaines will also underscore the importance of having a focal item, what she calls "the hero" that gives a room character and purpose and serves as the foundation on which the rest of the design can unfold. Through personal anecdotes, including the value of overcoming challenges and mistakes, Gaines will inspire members to reflect on their story and consider what brings meaning to their life, ensuring that whatever space they choose to tackle will be a reflection of who they are and what they love.

"If there's one lesson I hope you take away from my class, it's this: you are the expert of your story," Gaines said. "Design with that in mind. You more than anyone know the journey, what inspires and moves your family, and the rhythms of that home every day. So if you keep that in mind, what you create is going to be beautiful, and when people step in, they will feel that sense of home, which is the most important thing."

