MasterClass Announces Martha Stewart to Reveal Her Secrets to Sustaining Success

News provided by

MasterClass

08 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Spend the day with Stewart as she teaches the importance of embracing new opportunities and how she's perfected the art of being timeless

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced an unprecedented opportunity for a true behind-the-scenes experience with trailblazer and entrepreneur Martha Stewart. In this class, members will see Stewart like they have never seen her before, as she goes about her day, ultimately revealing how hard work and constant adaptation have become her recipe for sustained success. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers have unlimited access to all 185+ instructors with an annual membership.

Martha Stewart for MasterClass
Martha Stewart for MasterClass

Members will follow along with Stewart as she runs her 156-acre farm in Bedford, New York, and as she manages her business in New York City. They'll join Stewart as she attends meetings for her upcoming product lines and learn the importance of finding the right team, how to give constructive feedback, and the benefit of taking chances. Members will walk away from the experience feeling inspired while also understanding the importance of evolving and extending beyond their perceived limits. Through this class, Stewart will encourage members to embrace new opportunities and learn something new every day.

"You will be amazed at how much can be accomplished in 24 hours," Stewart said. "In my new course on MasterClass, I'll show you not how to emulate my lifestyle, but how to improve your own and make it as fulfilling and productive as it possibly can be. Each and every day is an adventure, and those days should be filled with as many interesting activities as possible."

As a globally renowned icon in lifestyle, food, design and entrepreneurship, Stewart continues to leave a mark on industries ranging from home and entertaining to business and media. With a career spanning decades, her multifaceted success includes bestselling books, award-winning television shows and a diverse range of products. With an unwavering commitment to quality and creativity, Stewart's influence extends far beyond her media empire, making her a true innovator and visionary.

