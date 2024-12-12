MasterClass Announces Mindy Kaling's Class on Scripting Your Own Success

Members will dive into the real, unfiltered details of Kaling's writing process—including how she creates standout characters, crafts killer dialogue, and introduces scenes that deliver, referencing examples from The Office, Never Have I Ever, The Mindy Project and The Sex Lives of College Girls. Kaling reveals, step by step, how an idea becomes a story, how a story becomes a pilot and how a good pilot becomes great television. She also shares the tricks of the trade that helped her launch her hit shows, even when her ideas seemed a little out there. Kaling teaches members the tools they need to turn no into yes and how to tackle writer's block, sharing how her relentless focus on planning and structure keeps the creativity flowing when she's finally ready to type. Members will walk away from Kaling's class with both inspiration and practical advice to level up their writing skills in any field.

"I remember what it was like to be an ambitious 19-year-old kid who had zero access," Kaling said. "I am at a place in my career where I have wisdom to impart and I want to share that with people. That is why I am doing this class on MasterClass—to share the nitty-gritty details of how I got to be where I am, from my perspective. I hope this class can help provide that access to young people."

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects, including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work , companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world's best. Each MasterClass offering is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

