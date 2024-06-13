MasterClass Announces New 3-Part Series on Brain Health With Top Neuroscience Experts

Teaches actionable, science-backed ways to transform quality of life, including tips to outsmart anxiety, reclaim focus, and age more successfully

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced the launch of Brain Health, a three-part Original Series led by leading neuroscientists and brain health experts. The class outlines simple and actionable ways to reduce stress and keep your mind sharp. Brain Health is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Dr. Wendy Suzuki, Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett, and Dr. Uma Naidoo for MasterClass

In this series, members will learn from top neuroscience experts including Dr. Wendy Suzuki, neuroscientist and professor of neural science and psychology at New York University; Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett, university distinguished professor of psychology at Northeastern University; and Dr. Uma Naidoo, Harvard-trained psychiatrist, professional chef, and nutritional biologist.

Experts will explore the body's most intricate organ—the brain—and provide actionable tips on how to optimize the brain for health and longevity. Discover how the foods we eat affect the brain and how spices and superfoods can help elevate your mood and sharpen your mind. Episodes include:

Your Brain vs. the Age of Anxiety: Members will discover secrets of brain science to help live better in the modern world. They'll get essential tips, practice breathwork and meditation techniques, and learn which foods may help improve overall mood to keep them focused and thriving.

Your Memory Defines You: Members will explore the neuroscience of memory and learn strategies to support memory as they age. They'll learn the importance of physical activity, which can help generate new cells in the hippocampus, a brain area that is important for memory and for regulating the body. Plus, they'll get brain-boosting recipes from James Beard Award–winning chef and restaurateur Gregory Gourdet , including a tofu scramble and jerk cauliflower.

The Science of Aging Smarter: "Super agers" have youthful brain structure and function. They remember things as well as any average 25-year-old. Learn the latest scientific thinking about what might contribute to a youthful brain, such as engaging in challenging activities like swimming, gardening and art. Members will learn the power of brain plasticity and that you are never too old to take care of your brain.

