MasterClass Announces New 4-Part Episodic Series "Mastering the Markets" With Wall Street's Greatest Minds

MasterClass

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Investing legends Ray Dalio, Meredith Whitney, Joel Greenblatt and Seth Klarman share wealth-building principles to approach and beat the markets

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced the launch of a new episodic series, "Mastering the Markets." In this four-part Original Series, the market's greatest minds—Ray Dalio, Meredith Whitney, Joel Greenblatt and Seth Klarman—share strategies, perspectives and experiences that have made them some of the most respected money managers in the world. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers have unlimited access to all 180+ instructors with an annual membership.

In times of economic instability, the natural response is to pivot investments and seek safety. However, the best investors take a measured, at times even "out of the box" approach to weathering and beating these storms. In this Original Series, instructors share their unique investment strategies and circle of competence in the market, through the successes, failures and golden opportunities they saw before anyone else. From insights into the 2008 housing market crash to hidden opportunities, these investors have predicted market shifts no one else saw coming and been successful in identifying "the next big thing." Each episode features behind-the-scenes stories and wealth-building principles to help members stay ahead of the game. Episodes include:

  • Learn How to Make the Markets Work for You with Ray Dalio [launching June 6]: Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, shares his early mistakes and smartest moves. Get Dalio's insight on where the market is heading next—and learn his principles for optimizing investment portfolios.
  • From 2008 to Today: Get the Real Breakdown with Meredith Whitney [launching June 13]: Analyst Meredith Whitney shares how she took on America's biggest banks and blew the whistle on the 2008 housing market crash. Learn how clear-eyed, contrarian thinking and a data-driven approach can help you navigate today's market.
  • Find Hidden Value in Lesser-Known Places with Joel Greenblatt [launching June 20]: Value-investing visionary Joel Greenblatt shares his "Magic Formula" for evaluating stocks and following your true north in the market. Discover where and how to dig for the market's often overlooked opportunities with the co-chief investment officer.
  • Win the Long Game by Managing Risk with Seth Klarman [launching June 27]: "Quiet Giant of Investing" Seth Klarman shares his most winning strategies for balancing risk and growing lasting wealth. Learn how he found bargains and capitalized on mispricings over the past 40 years to build one of the world's largest investment partnerships.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYL1HFFS9G4&feature=youtu.be

https://classlaunch.masterclass.com/dam/spaces/5625dcfc30c8499bb76d8634ad917c3e
ABOUT MASTERCLASS: 

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 180+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects, including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports, and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, 30-minute, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work, companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world's best. Each MasterClass is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

