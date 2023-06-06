MasterClass Announces New 4-Part Episodic Series "Mastering the Markets" With Wall Street's Greatest Minds

Investing legends Ray Dalio, Meredith Whitney, Joel Greenblatt and Seth Klarman share wealth-building principles to approach and beat the markets

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, today announced the launch of a new episodic series, "Mastering the Markets." In this four-part Original Series, the market's greatest minds—Ray Dalio, Meredith Whitney, Joel Greenblatt and Seth Klarman—share strategies, perspectives and experiences that have made them some of the most respected money managers in the world. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 180+ instructors with an annual membership.

Courtesy of MasterClass

In times of economic instability, the natural response is to pivot investments and seek safety. However, the best investors take a measured, at times even "out of the box" approach to weathering and beating these storms. In this Original Series, instructors share their unique investment strategies and circle of competence in the market, through the successes, failures and golden opportunities they saw before anyone else. From insights into the 2008 housing market crash to hidden opportunities, these investors have predicted market shifts no one else saw coming and been successful in identifying "the next big thing." Each episode features behind-the-scenes stories and wealth-building principles to help members stay ahead of the game. Episodes include:

Learn How to Make the Markets Work for You with Ray Dalio [launching June 6 ]: Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, shares his early mistakes and smartest moves. Get Dalio's insight on where the market is heading next—and learn his principles for optimizing investment portfolios.

Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, shares his early mistakes and smartest moves. Get Dalio's insight on where the market is heading next—and learn his principles for optimizing investment portfolios. From 2008 to Today: Get the Real Breakdown with Meredith Whitney [launching June 13 ]: Analyst Meredith Whitney shares how she took on America's biggest banks and blew the whistle on the 2008 housing market crash. Learn how clear-eyed, contrarian thinking and a data-driven approach can help you navigate today's market.

Analyst Meredith Whitney shares how she took on America's biggest banks and blew the whistle on the 2008 housing market crash. Learn how clear-eyed, contrarian thinking and a data-driven approach can help you navigate today's market. Find Hidden Value in Lesser-Known Places with Joel Greenblatt [launching June 20 ] : Value-investing visionary Joel Greenblatt shares his "Magic Formula" for evaluating stocks and following your true north in the market. Discover where and how to dig for the market's often overlooked opportunities with the co-chief investment officer.

: Value-investing visionary shares his "Magic Formula" for evaluating stocks and following your true north in the market. Discover where and how to dig for the market's often overlooked opportunities with the co-chief investment officer. Win the Long Game by Managing Risk with Seth Klarman [launching June 27 ]: "Quiet Giant of Investing" Seth Klarman shares his most winning strategies for balancing risk and growing lasting wealth. Learn how he found bargains and capitalized on mispricings over the past 40 years to build one of the world's largest investment partnerships.

