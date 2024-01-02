MasterClass Announces New Three-Part "Gut Health" Series With Leading Microbiology and Immunology Experts

Examines the impacts modern lifestyles have on America's gut health, the role the gut plays in overall wellness, and how to live a healthy life

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced the launch of "Gut Health," a three-part Original Series led by a panel of the world's leading specialists that explores the critical connections between what we eat and our overall health. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers have unlimited access to all 185+ instructors with an annual membership.

"Gut Health" provides an approachable explanation of the role the gut plays in everything from brain function and hormone regulation to inflammation control and disease prevention. Gut health experts from world-renowned institutions will teach members how to develop a healthier habitat for their gut microbiome so they can live and age well. They will learn food preparation techniques that stimulate beneficial bacteria in the gut and walk away with information on how to lead healthier and happier lifestyles. By taking this class, members will:

  • Learn How the Gut and Brain Are Linked With Dr. Emeran Mayer: Leading gut health expert Dr. Mayer shares his thorough research on the connection between the brain and the gut. Get Dr. Mayer's insights on how this relationship informs everything from our mood to our emotions and our brain function.
  • Whip Up Gut-Friendly Recipes With David Zilber: David Zilber, fermentation expert and former head of the fermentation lab at Noma, teaches members how to support gut health through the art of culinary fermentation. Learn how to make recipes rich in fiber, prebiotics, and probiotics like yogurt and kombucha.
  • Boost Your Immunity With Dr. Erica Sonnenburg and Dr. Justin Sonnenburg: Alongside the renowned Stanford-based microbiologists, immunologists, and authors, discover gut-friendly lifestyle choices to strengthen your immune system against both autoimmune and infectious diseases.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:
MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects, including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work, companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world's best. Each MasterClass offering is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

News Releases in Similar Topics

