MasterClass Announces Paul Bankhead as Chief Product Officer

Prior to joining MasterClass, Bankhead most recently led the Google Play Store and Google Play Services Product teams, each of which serve over 1 billion users. Bankhead has deep experience in mobile user products, marketplace platforms, local and e-commerce, software distribution and trust and safety.

"Paul understands the importance of both intuition and data," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "His strategic vision and deep experience tapping into product insights will help bring the MasterClass product experience to the next level, allowing our content to have an even greater impact on our member's lives."

"MasterClass has fundamentally changed the way we learn," said Bankhead. "I'm looking forward to joining the team and continuing to build a definitive consumer product that brings together content and learning so our members feel more connected to our platform, instructors and brand."

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 100+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable instructor guides help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® players and devices.

