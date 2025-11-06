MasterClass Announces Science for a Longer, Better Life with Dr. Peter Attia

The leading voice on longevity health shares a science-based, proactive approach to staying strong, sharp, and independent

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today launched Science for a Longer, Better Life with Dr. Peter Attia to help members take control of their health. With a system of practical, science-backed strategies, Attia shifts the conversation around aging from lifespan to healthspan—focusing on staying strong, sharp, and independent. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Dr. Peter Attia for MasterClass.

Attia, bestselling author of Outlive, founder of Early Medical, and host of The Drive podcast, reframes longevity as both a science and a skill. Drawing from decades of research and clinical experience, he breaks down the science of aging into accessible, actionable steps across exercise, nutrition, sleep, and emotional health. Members will learn how to build strength and emotional resilience to slow down aging.

Across three episodes, Attia guides members through his data-driven Medicine 3.0 approach to disease prevention, teaching them how to:

Identify and train key markers that matter most for long-term health, including VO2 max, grip strength and blood glucose.

Delay and defend against the "Four Horsemen" of chronic disease—heart disease, cancer, metabolic dysfunction and neurodegenerative decline.

Create a personalized action plan based on their own family history and risk profile.

Train smarter with protocols for zone 2 cardio, resistance work, and stability exercises to protect against decline.

Improve sleep quality, nutrition and emotional well-being—factors often overlooked in longevity strategies.

"There's no single formula for health, but there is a framework that works," Attia said. "When you understand your personal risks—your biomarkers, functional tests, family history, for example—you can make smarter decisions that truly move the needle. This class isn't about hacks or gimmicks. It's about helping you build a system that supports the life you want to live, for as long as possible."

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/f_Mz095swls

Download stills here: https://dam.masterclass.com/Share/324t8ftwkryt8ft142a0d5v5tai2064i

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

About MasterClass:

MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so that members can become their best at work and in life. An annual membership provides unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes in a variety of formats and subjects, including business and leadership, communication, health and wellness, writing and more—available anytime, anywhere, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Win big in business with Mark Cuban. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. MasterClass On Call and MasterClass Certificates are separate product offerings for personalized learning— MasterClass On Call lets members practice and prepare for high-stakes conversations with AI roleplays and real-time coaching from the AI of the world's best, while MasterClass Certificates , developed with leading companies, equip learners with in-demand skills to adapt and thrive in fast-changing careers. For organizations, MasterClass at Work provides flexible training solutions that teach holistic and core skills for employees at all levels.

Media Contact:

Susan Scott, MasterClass

[email protected]

SOURCE MasterClass