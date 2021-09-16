MasterClass Announces Team Building and Leadership Strategies Class With Legendary Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Geno Auriemma

"Geno has been named AP College Basketball Coach of the Year nine times and has taken home 11 national basketball championships. Arguably the greatest coach in college basketball history, there's no question he knows how to lead a team," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Now he's sharing his approach to being a resilient leader who motivates with empathy and grit to bring out the best in any team—whether in sports, at work or in the community."

In his class, Auriemma teaches his leadership principles of building and leading winning teams that translate beyond the world of sports and extend to all aspects of life. Auriemma explains why everyone is on a team, whether they know it or not, and how mastering the fundamentals of teamwork shapes the rest of your life. He also shares strategies for attracting and keeping top talent, empowering your management team to be partners in leadership rather than subordinates and demanding maximum effort from team members. Known for his brutal honesty, Auriemma shares why it's important to first build trust to create a safe space for direct communication, confrontation and critical feedback. Members will walk away from Auriemma's class inspired and ready to apply his insights and wisdom into their everyday lives to help their teams unlock their fullest potential.

"I'm switching up my traditional whiteboard approach and sharing tools, ideas and leadership practices in this class," Auriemma said. "Building a winning team can be a bumpy road, and I want to fill your curiosity with strategies to think and see things differently so that you have confidence in yourself to build resilient, winning teams."

From birth, Luigi "Geno" Auriemma was a natural leader; striving for excellence was firmly ingrained in his being. Growing up in the Italian town of Montella, his first love of sports was soccer as he lived for the competition, camaraderie and team atmosphere. Having immigrated with his family to the United States in 1961, the Italian-born American college basketball coach solidified his name in history with 11 national championships and eight national Naismith College Coach of the Year awards. He served as the head coach of the United States women's national basketball team from 2009 through 2016, during which his teams won the 2010 and 2014 World Championships, and gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, going undefeated in all four tournaments. Auriemma's involvement with dozens of charitable efforts including the UConn Sandy Hook Scholarship Fund, Geno's Cancer Team/the V Foundation and the Geno Auriemma Leadership Conference only adds to his winning aura.

