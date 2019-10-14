MasterClass Expands Culinary Collection with Chef Thomas Keller's Third Class

"It's no surprise that Chef Keller has multiple three-star Michelin ratings given his attention to detail, precision and care," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "We're so happy to have him back for his third MasterClass. Our members are going to love learning how to make his apple pie for the holidays."

Chef Keller is renowned for his culinary skills and exceptional standards, establishing a new paradigm in the hospitality profession. He is the first and only American-born chef to hold multiple three-star ratings from the prestigious Michelin Guide, as well as the first American male chef to be designated a Chevalier of The French Legion of Honor, the highest decoration in France. A place where excellence, execution and innovation intersect, Chef Keller's restaurants approach one guest at a time and is comprised of his newest venture, TAK Room, Ad Hoc + addendum, Bouchon, The Surf Club Restaurant, La Calenda and Bouchon Bakeries in the United States and the Middle East. Chef Keller has received accolades that include The Culinary Institute of America's "Chef of the Year" Award, James Beard Foundation's "Outstanding Chef" and "Outstanding Restaurateur" Awards and induction into the 12th Class of the California Hall of Fame in December 2018.

"In my third MasterClass, I focus on a variety of seafood from pan-roasted monkfish to sautéed salmon and a few of my favorite classic desserts," said Chef Keller. "The class has something for everyone, including the fundamentals of sous vide cooking, and my hope is that students of any level will walk away with knowledge and skills for what can be achieved at home."

For the person who loves to cook and for professional and aspiring chefs, Chef Keller demonstrates different cooking techniques for seafood and The French Laundry's timeless classic: Butter-Poached Lobster with Creamy Lobster Broth Macaroni and Cheese.

He demystifies sous vide cooking and highlights the different ways of using sous vide techniques for fruit, vegetables, and proteins to bring out intensified flavors and succulent textures. Chef Keller also demonstrates how The French Laundry began doing sous vide "slow cooking"—before sous vide equipment was widely available—by only using a pot of hot water, thermometer and kitchen film.

He wraps the class by showcasing his favorite desserts, including his classic lemon tart and apple pie.

Chef Keller's third MasterClass includes 17 lessons and covers:

Salmon and Spinach

Dover Sole with Pommes Château

Monkfish Tail with Beurre Rouge

Salt-Baked Branzino with Fennel and Red Pepper Vinaigrette

Butter-Poached Lobster with Macaroni and Cheese

Shrimp Scampi

Lobster Boil

Getting Started with Sous Vide Cooking

Sous Vide Carrots, Asparagus and Fennel

Sous Vide Turbot

Simplified Sous Vide Salmon

Chocolate Pots de Crème

Lemon Tart with Pine Nut Crust

Apple Pie

Chef Keller's MasterClass joins the 60+ classes taught by world-renowned instructors on cooking, photography, writing, performance, and much more. With video lessons that fit into any part of your day, each MasterClass has cinematic visuals with close-up, hands-on demonstrations that make you feel one-on-one with the instructor. The All-Access Pass gives you access to every MasterClass and new ones as they launch. Learn on the go with mobile apps or in your home theater with Apple TV. Subscribe to greatness at MasterClass.com.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass makes it possible for anyone to learn from the best. With MasterClass, step into Anna Wintour's office, Timbaland's recording studio, and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Improve your serve with Serena Williams, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and leave the atmosphere with Chris Hadfield. Hundreds of video lessons from 60+ of today's most brilliant minds are available anytime, anywhere on iOS, Android, desktop, and Apple TV with the All-Access Pass ($180/year); single classes are $90. Subscribe to greatness with MasterClass.

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com .

