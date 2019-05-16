MasterClass Heats Up Culinary Catalog with Addition of James Beard Award-Winning Pitmaster Aaron Franklin

"As a self-taught chef, Aaron's journey from backyard barbecues to becoming one of the most influential pitmasters of his time is inspiring," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "Aaron is precise and uncompromising in how he utilizes a combination of science, technique, and sensory cues. Plus he's just a ton of fun. His MasterClass is as meticulous as his technique and comes just in time to get MasterClass members ready for summer barbecuing season."

Franklin's smoke-filled dreams catapulted him from backyard hobbyist to Bon Appetit-dubbed "barbecue genius." Equal parts chef, outdoorsman, and thermal engineer, Franklin's dedication to his craft led him from selling smoked meat off the side of an Austin, Texas interstate in 2009 to competing with Texas staples just two years later. In 2015, he was the first pitmaster to be awarded Best Chef: Southwest by the James Beard Foundation, and his restaurant, Franklin Barbecue, was awarded Texas Monthly's Best Barbecue Joint in Texas. Today, Franklin Barbecue draws crowds of people who stand in line for hours for a taste of Franklin's mouth-watering brisket and more, which has been celebrated by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Bourdain, and President Obama. Franklin's influence as a pitmaster elevated barbecue's reputation from homegrown to a serious craft in the culinary world.

"Some people believe there's a huge barrier to entry when it comes to learning how to barbecue, and that's simply not true," said Franklin. "We smoke 106 briskets every day and we're still learning. In my MasterClass, I share the secrets I've learned along the way when it comes to smoking briskets and more - every detail from start to finish - how to trim, wrap, and even down to slicing it. I'm excited to bring my backyard to MasterClass."

In his MasterClass, Franklin will teach students Franklin Barbecue's step-by-step process for preparing pork butt, pork ribs, brisket, how to grill a steak and vegetables, as well as a MasterClass-exclusive BBQ sauce recipe. From selecting and seasoning the perfect cut, to building and managing the optimal fire, to offset smoking to perfection, students will walk away with a new skill set and the confidence to prepare mouthwatering Texas BBQ at home.

MasterClass, which recently won a James Beard Award for "Online Video, Fixed Location and/or Instructional," continues to expand its catalogue into new categories, bringing leading instructors to its engaged base of subscribers. MasterClass provides educational, inspiring, and engaging classes taught by the world's greatest minds. With more than 55 classes that dive into processes, techniques and philosophies, MasterClass helps students progress more rapidly towards their own mastery, explore new passions, and learn new skills. It offers a unique learning experience, including video lessons, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more. Students can subscribe for unlimited access to all new and existing classes through the All-Access Pass for $180 per year, or enroll in an individual class for a one-time purchase of $90. The course can be accessed online at www.masterclass.com , the MasterClass mobile app for iOS and Android , and Apple TV.

Embed & view the trailer for Aaron Franklin's MasterClass below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKpnD2BnwOU

Download stills here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hmji1y7ji9m8cwk/AADWJbbz4Q8XHbCJjzeS-A7Oa?dl=0

Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

MasterClass's current roster of courses includes:

Business: Howard Schultz (business leadership)

Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking techniques), Wolfgang Puck (cooking), Dominique Ansel (French pastry), James Suckling (wine appreciation), Aaron Franklin (Texas-style BBQ)

Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Spike Lee (filmmaking), Mira Nair (independent filmmaking), Jodie Foster (filmmaking), Ken Burns (documentary filmmaking), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), Natalie Portman (acting), David Lynch (creativity and filmmaking)

Music and Entertainment: Steve Martin (comedy), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Armin van Buuren (dance music), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Tom Morello (electric guitar), Carlos Santana (art and soul of guitar), Timbaland (producing and beatmaking), Penn & Teller (magic)

Writing: James Patterson (writing), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), RL Stine (writing for young audiences), Margaret Atwood (creative writing), Dan Brown (writing thrillers), Neil Gaiman (storytelling) Billy Collins (poetry)

Photography: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Jimmy Chin (adventure photography)

Design and Fashion: Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)

Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess), Daniel Negreanu (poker)

Politics and Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism), Karl Rove and David Axelrod (political campaign strategy), Paul Krugman (economics and society)

Science and Technology: Chris Hadfield (space exploration), Will Wright (game design)

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com .

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

Follow Aaron Franklin:

Twitter @bbqfranklin

Instagram @franklinbbq

Facebook Franklin Barbecue

Website Franklin Barbecue Website

SOURCE MasterClass

Related Links

https://www.masterclass.com

