MasterClass Introduces Bet Smart: Top Sports Betting Strategies Featuring Pros Who Have Made Millions Betting on Sports

MasterClass

Dec 10, 2024, 09:03 ET

Audacy's BetQL Network Host Nick Kostos, ESPN Sports Betting Analyst Joe Fortenbaugh and pros like Captain Jack Andrews and Rufus Peabody teach their real-life tips and strategies to avoid rookie mistakes, spot hidden edges, and outsmart the sportsbooks

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced the launch of Bet Smart: Top Sports Betting Strategies. In this class, six veteran insiders break down the strategies they use to make smarter bets. Members will learn the secrets of reading the market, managing their bankroll, finding hidden edges, and more with Audacy's BetQL Network host Nick Kostos, ESPN Sports Betting Analyst Joe Fortenbaugh and pros like Unabated co-founders Captain Jack Andrews and Rufus Peabody and Gina Fiore and Rob Pizzola. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Tailored both for beginners and seasoned bettors, this class demystifies sports betting so that members can approach it with confidence and properly hone their skills. Together, the instructors provide a front-row seat to the strategies the pros use to "bet like a sharp," providing practical takeaways that can change members' approach to sports betting.

Key lessons include:

  • Master the Fundamentals: The instructors will break down key terms like moneyline, parlays, and spreads, and share how to manage a bankroll and spot those golden opportunities the sportsbooks hope they miss.
  • Think Like a Sharp: Members will learn how to analyze betting lines, identify and exploit edges, and use tools like "devigging" calculators to find value and hidden opportunities.
  • The Science of Betting Smart: Members will learn to use statistics and probabilities to make better bets, breaking free from superstition and emotion.
  • Real-World Examples: The instructors will recount their losses, reveal some of their most successful bets and explain their strategic approach to high-stakes scenarios. They'll also share how to spot market inefficiencies and maximize returns.

Whether members are placing their first wager or their 500th, this class will help ensure they've got both the fundamentals and the insider secrets to bet with confidence.

About MasterClass:
MasterClass is the streaming platform that provides the insights, tools and lived experiences of the world's best so you can become your best. In as little as 10 minutes, you can gain new skills that can be applied immediately. With an annual membership, you get unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes through flexible formats for any way you like to learn. Shift the way you see and experience the world through a wide range of subjects, including business and leadership, writing, cooking, acting, sports and more. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Get negotiation tactics from Chris Voss. Learn how to navigate relationships with Esther Perel or make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson. Original Series provides a new way to learn through quick, highly engaging episodic stories designed to change the way members see the world. With MasterClass at Work, companies can develop durable skills that transform employees into future-ready leaders through cinematic lessons and life-changing stories taught by the world's best. Each MasterClass offering is available at home or on the go on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

