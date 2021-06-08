MasterClass Invests in Canada’s Tech Talent With an Engineering Headquarters in Waterloo

MasterClass will hire engineers across the full development stack , including web, mobile, native and back-end infrastructure (core systems are built on Ruby on Rails), in addition to product managers, designers, technical program managers, data scientists and data engineers. The company plans to expand its overall workforce to more than 500 employees in 2021, including growing the Canada office to become a peer engineering headquarters to the existing headquarters in San Francisco. The engineering team at MasterClass emphasizes a collaborative culture and will maintain cohesion across offices and working from home during this period of rapid growth.

"As MasterClass has been experiencing rapid growth, we are scaling our platform, technology and products to meet the needs of our global consumer and enterprise user base," said Paul Bankhead, chief product officer of MasterClass. "I've had great experiences working with Waterloo-based technical teams and am excited to partner with Canada's thriving and collaborative tech community to support this expansion."

"I am delighted to welcome MasterClass to our community's growing cluster of leading technology companies with strong global brands," said Tony LaMantia, president and CEO of Waterloo EDC. "The Waterloo EDC team looks forward to supporting the company's first international expansion outside of the U.S., including its integration into our ecosystem."

"We're pleased to welcome MasterClass, a leading innovator in the education technology space to Ontario," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "The establishment of MasterClass' new engineering hub will enrich the Waterloo region's innovation ecosystem and provide exciting new opportunities for Ontario's talented workforce."

MasterClass plans to have its first hires start remotely in June, with a physical office expected to come once it is safe to return to in-person work. For more information on career opportunities at MasterClass, click here .

# # #

CLICK HERE FOR A LINK TO ASSETS

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 100+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable instructor guides help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® players and devices.

Follow MasterClass:

Twitter @masterclass

Instagram @masterclass

Facebook @masterclassofficial

# # #

Media Contacts:

Alyssa Bergerson, MasterClass

[email protected]

SOURCE MasterClass

Related Links

http://www.masterclass.com/

