MasterClass Launches A Sommelier's Snob-Free Guide to Wine

In this class, Wines will guide members through the five S's of wine tasting—sight, swirl, smell, sip and savor—to help them better understand what flavor components and aromas they like. She'll share her secrets to pairing wine with everything (even fried chicken and popcorn), and show members how to decode labels and pick the best bottle for their taste so they can confidently navigate any wine aisle and get the most out of their shopping experience—whether at a big-box store or bodega. Wines will also introduce members to the essential tools, gadgets and glassware every wine lover should have.

"I think that wine is for everyone and for every occasion," Wines said. "This class comes at the perfect time with the holidays right around the corner. To me, the holidays are all about connection and celebration, and this class prepares you for both. Members will learn to pick wines that elevate their meals and make perfect gifts, all while gaining the confidence to navigate any wine selection stress-free."

One of only 171 Master Sommeliers in the Americas, Wines is an expert who isn't afraid to break the so-called rules of the wine world. She is also one of just two women and 15 professionals who have been awarded the prestigious Remi Krug Cup for passing all three sections—theory, service and blind tasting—of the Master Sommelier Diploma Examination on her first attempt. Wines is the Master Sommelier for Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/JrhRsdq9xjA

Download stills here: https://classlaunch.masterclass.com/dam/spaces/a8076f6d5bde490aa9ac419e1f4aca79

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

