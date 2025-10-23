MasterClass Launches Certificate Course with X, The Moonshot Factory: Breakthrough Innovation Strategy

Professionals can enroll in the course now to learn moonshot thinking and the strategic, systems-level approach used to incubate world-changing ventures like Waymo, Wing and Google Brain

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best, today launched Breakthrough Innovation Strategy: From Bold Idea to Business Impact , a new MasterClass Certificates course created in partnership with X, The Moonshot Factory (formerly Google X). This course distills 15 years of moonshot taking experience into 10 modules designed to be completed in just 15 to 20 hours. With this course, professionals can gain access to the strategic, systems-level approach the company uses to explore big problems, rapidly prototype solutions, and de-risk ideas into scalable businesses. The course is available now for enrollment.

X, The Moonshot Factory and MasterClass Certificates.

Whether professionals are product managers, strategists or leaders, this course equips them with the tools to become the innovators their teams need. Six instructors from X, The Moonshot Factory—including Astro Teller, CEO and Captain of Moonshots—reveal what it takes to think boldly and act ambitiously, turning aspirational ideas into purposeful, impactful technologies. They share the methods their teams use every day to transform early concepts into viable business that have reshaped entire industries.

Grounded in hands-on practice, the curriculum combines immersive video lessons with interactive readings, self-assessments and skill-building projects to bring these strategies to life. The course ends with a Moonshot Launch Plan—a document showcasing that learners can pitch, test and scale bold ideas—that professionals can use right away.

Learners will walk away knowing how to:

Pitch it: Develop a vision that identifies untapped opportunities and inspires stakeholders to buy into your ideas.

Build it: Apply AI and other tools to prototype quickly, de-risk big ideas to supercharge learning, and move concepts into actionable strategies.

Push it forward: Harness tools like testing plans and coalition building to drive innovation, navigate uncertainty and turn the best ideas into real world impact.

"Being innovative isn't a single act—it's a way of being. It means staying curious, embracing learning and recognizing that the process never ends," said Astro Teller, CEO and Captain of Moonshots at X, The Moonshot Factory. "In this course, we'll show you how to explore your wildest ideas, ask the right 'what-if' questions, and pressure-test them into something real. While the course unfolds in a linear way, the journey of taking moonshots is anything but. Each module builds essential skills, and together they prepare you for the nonlinear adventure of innovation."

To celebrate the launch of this new course from MasterClass and X, The Moonshot Factory, the first 100 learners to complete the course and earn their certificate will unlock two exclusive opportunities:

Moonshot for a Day: After submitting their Moonshot Launch Plan, learners will be entered for a chance to spend a day inside The Moonshot Factory to tour the campus, workshop ideas and join an innovation session. This is an exclusive, behind-the-scenes immersion into the world of moonshot thinking.

After submitting their Moonshot Launch Plan, learners will be entered for a chance to spend a day inside The Moonshot Factory to tour the campus, workshop ideas and join an innovation session. This is an exclusive, behind-the-scenes immersion into the world of moonshot thinking. Take home a piece of The Moonshot Factory: Learners who complete the course will receive a limited-edition collector's item straight from the lab shaping the future. This piece embodies the innovation principles taught throughout the course.

Pricing:

MasterClass Certificates courses start at $299 per course. For more information about MasterClass Certificates, please visit: https://www.masterclass.com/certificates .

Embed and view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/63eK7DcR0m4?si=mzDe_Ag_p4Ybq3Pd

Download images here: https://dam.masterclass.com/Share/b38186l72f28qdag1237c42op10x7k57

