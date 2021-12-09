MasterClass Launches Hillary Rodham Clinton's Class on the Power of Resilience

"Every time Secretary Clinton has been attacked or experienced a setback—she comes back. Stronger. Regardless of your political views, her grit has inspired millions of people and she has broken down walls thought to be unbreakable," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In her class, she opens up in a way we've never seen before, teaching MasterClass members how to be resilient and push through challenges to reach their most audacious goals."

Secretary Clinton shares what she's learned from decades of perseverance through personal setbacks, losses and groundbreaking accomplishments fighting stereotypes and gender-based limitations imposed on her, and how she's prevailed despite their constant looming presence. From navigating criticism and sexism to negotiation and organization skills, MasterClass members will learn actionable takeaways throughout her lessons. Secretary Clinton also sits down with her current chief of staff Huma Abedin to discuss their 25-year relationship and the importance of effective mentorship in the workplace. The class culminates with Secretary Clinton addressing her most public defeat head-on and, for the first time publicly, reading the victory speech she would have given had she won the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"Being resilient is toughest when you have to push through your biggest disappointments and find the will to keep going," Secretary Clinton said. "This class is for anyone who wants to think about building a life of meaning and purpose, of setting goals and working toward achieving them, of having a mission that captures your values, and an idea of what you're willing to stand up for so that you can leave a mark on the world that you'll be proud of."

Clinton has served as U.S. secretary of state, senator from New York, first lady of the United States and of Arkansas, a practicing lawyer and law professor, activist and advocate. Prior to her career in public service, Secretary Clinton attended Wellesley College and received her Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School, where she was one of just 27 women in her graduating class. She served as first lady of Arkansas in 1978 and as first lady of the United States from 1993 to 2001, championing the improvement of educational standards and the expansion of access to healthcare for families everywhere. In 2000, Secretary Clinton was elected the first female U.S. senator from New York and later served as the 67th Secretary of State under President Barack Obama following a 2008 presidential bid. In 2016, Secretary Clinton became the first woman to earn a major party's nomination for president. Inspired by the widespread activism she witnessed after the election, Secretary Clinton founded Onward Together, an organization that works to advance progressive values by encouraging people to organize, get involved and run for public office.

Secretary Clinton's class is the first class to launch as part of the "MasterClass Presents the White House" series, where members can walk the corridors of power with unprecedented access and learn from leaders on both sides of the aisle who have influenced American politics and changed the world. Secretary Clinton's class will be followed by President Bill Clinton, who will teach inclusive leadership. And in 2022, President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush will share lessons in principled decision-making from their years in public service. They will be followed by classes with former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Condoleezza Rice later that year.

