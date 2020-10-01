MasterClass Underscores Diversity of Thought and Knowledge Through New Brand Identity

From day one, MasterClass has been steeped in cultural currency. This redesign brings that to life through a bold, fresh, modern approach. As the company ushers in its next chapter of growth, the new brand identity is vibrant and bold, just like its list of instructors.Thoughtfully designed, MasterClass' new aesthetic builds on the notion of cinema, sophistication and captivating visuals.

"It's not about a new design, it's about an evolution," said David Schriber, CMO of MasterClass. "MasterClass has moved into mainstream culture and the brand's transition from product to household name has never been more apparent than in the past year. We wanted to create a contemporary identity connected to culture that each member and instructor could own along with us."

_The Underscore

One highlight of the new brand identity and, most notably, in the new logo, is the use of the underscore. This simple line is reinforced throughout the reimagined platform and conveys the white space that's up to the member to complete - a blank space to be filled, a new skill to be learned, the potential and possibility of today.

"MasterClass provides our members the tools to learn, grow and be inspired," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "The beauty of the platform lies within the different, and personal journey of each member. Some come to learn a specific craft or skill, others to be inspired. All are driven by curiosity and an openness to grow and our new brand identity reflects just that."

Diversity of Thought

MasterClass is a portfolio of individual classes taught by a diverse set of instructors. To illustrate this, each instructor now has their own, unique visual identity including logo, font and colorway that will bring their personal style to the comprehensive MasterClass branding. This element of the redesign also reinforces the notion that members and instructors can be a part of a new way of learning through the MasterClass ecosystem, while still maintaining their individuality and interests.

MasterClass partnered with branding studio Gretel in New York on creative development and execution of the redesign. The new design system encompasses visual, verbal, and motion elements and is now live across all touch points.

About MasterClass:

Launched in 2015, MasterClass is the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best. With an annual membership, subscribers get unlimited access to 90+ instructors and classes across a wide range of subjects including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Anna Wintour's office, Ron Finley's garden and Neil Gaiman's writing retreat. Get inspired by RuPaul, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes, and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn on your own terms — in bite-sized pieces or binge it all at once. Cinematic visuals and close-up, hands-on demonstrations make you feel one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable workbooks help reinforce your learning. Stream thousands of lessons anywhere, anytime, on mobile, tablets, desktop and Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV® and Roku® devices.

