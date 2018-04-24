MasterClass Unveils More Ways to Learn from the World's Best with New Mobile App, and New Class on Space Exploration from Astronaut Chris Hadfield

Learn from world-renowned astronaut Chris Hadfield

Pioneering astronaut Chris Hadfield spent a total of six months in orbit as the commander of the International Space Station (ISS). He has flown three space missions, conducted two spacewalks, and has logged nearly 4,000 hours in space. He is the first Canadian to command a spaceship and perform a spacewalk. Hadfield was NASA's chief of ISS operations in Houston, director of operations in Russia, and chief CAPCOM in Mission Control for 25 shuttle missions. He was recently featured among an elite group of eight astronauts in the acclaimed National Geographic documentary series One Strange Rock.

"Exploration is our history. It's the legacy that got us to where we are and the reason humans have settled nearly every part of our planet," said Hadfield. "Space exploration poses incredible challenges that require a large group of people to work together in order to push the edge of possibility. I wanted to do this MasterClass to give a glimpse into something that is barely possible, and to provide an understanding of what exploration of the world means and where it is taking us."

In his MasterClass, Hadfield makes the marvels of space exploration tangible for enthusiasts and anyone who is curious about our universe, dives deep into the science and technology behind space travel, and teaches students about life as an astronaut and how flying in space will forever change the way you think about living on Earth. Students will learn about the human implications of space travel and its effects on an astronaut's body and mind; the science of atmospheric drag, orbital mechanics, and capsule design; and the future of space travel, including the technical and societal challenges we face in getting to Mars — from ideal flight path and the physics of landing safely, to the risk of human life, and what it will take to survive on another planet. Hadfield teaches his greatest lessons from his most indelible moments in space: what it takes to lead the ISS through a crisis, how to prepare mentally for a spacewalk, and how to navigate using stars and planets.

"Chris is one of the world's greatest living explorers in every sense of the word," said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. "He has the profound ability to make you question what's out there in the universe in a way that forever changes your perspective on the world. We're honored to have Chris on our platform, and thrilled to introduce our first class in science with his MasterClass."

Learn anywhere with new MasterClass mobile app

MasterClass provides educational, inspiring, and engaging classes taught by the world's greatest minds in photography, cooking, film, writing, acting, music, sports, journalism, and more. For the first time, students can now carry this library of wisdom with them anywhere with the MasterClass mobile app, to easily make learning a part of their daily life — whether on the bus, in the kitchen, or on the court. With 35 classes that dive into philosophies, processes and techniques, MasterClass helps students progress more rapidly towards their own mastery.

MasterClass iOS app features:

Discover Daily Lessons: Learn something new by easily scrolling through bite-sized lessons, including: Stephen Curry on how to achieve perfect aim, Jane Goodall on what animals feel, and Hans Zimmer on telling a hero's story in just two musical notes.

Learn something new by easily scrolling through bite-sized lessons, including: on how to achieve perfect aim, on what animals feel, and on telling a hero's story in just two musical notes. Access Exclusive Content: Get exclusive access to lessons only available on the app, and get early previews of classes before they're released online.

Get exclusive access to lessons only available on the app, and get early previews of classes before they're released online. Explore Classes Anytime, Anywhere: Get unlimited access to all classes from all instructors for $180 per year, or purchase a single class for $90 , and take them with you anywhere.

"The rate of change is happening faster than it has ever before, which means we have to keep learning just to keep up," said Rogier. "Education has to adapt too. It can't be stuck in a classroom or on a computer. It has to be everywhere you are."

MasterClass provides online classes that offer a unique learning experience which includes video lessons from the instructor, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more. All classes are available online for individual purchase or annual subscription at www.masterclass.com, or via the MasterClass app for iPhone and iPad available for free download on App Store at: http://m.onelink.me/7a2592d8.

ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Founded in 2015, MasterClass started with the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The premier online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best.

MasterClass' current roster of courses includes:

Culinary Arts: Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Alice Waters (home cooking), Thomas Keller (cooking technique), Wolfgang Puck (cooking)



Film and Television: Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Ron Howard (directing), Helen Mirren (acting), Samuel L. Jackson (acting), Judd Apatow (comedy), Spike Lee (filmmaking)



Music & Entertainment: Armin van Buuren (dance music), Christina Aguilera (singing), Usher (performance), Reba McEntire (country music), Herbie Hancock (jazz), Deadmau5 (music production), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Steve Martin (comedy)



Writing: James Patterson (writing), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), David Mamet (dramatic writing), Judy Blume (writing), Malcolm Gladwell (writing), RL Stine (writing for young audiences)

Design, Photography, and Fashion: Annie Leibovitz (photography), Frank Gehry (architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Marc Jacobs (fashion design)

Sports and Games: Serena Williams (tennis), Stephen Curry (shooting, ball-handling, and scoring), Garry Kasparov (chess)

Politics & Society: Jane Goodall (conservation), Bob Woodward (investigative journalism)

Science: Chris Hadfield (space exploration)

For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com.

