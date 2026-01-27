MasterControl Launches AI-Powered SOP Analyzer to Transform Compliance Management for Life Sciences Manufacturers

New Tool Analyzes Standard Operating Procedures Against Regulatory Requirements, Reducing Update Time from Days to Hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of manufacturing, quality, and asset management software solutions, today announced the general availability of its AI-powered SOP Analyzer, an innovative tool designed to help life sciences manufacturers proactively manage compliance across their critical standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Managing SOPs in a regulated environment remains one of the most time-consuming challenges facing quality teams today. According to participants in MasterControl's beta program, quality teams can spend hundreds of hours each quarter maintaining their SOPs. This includes monitoring regulations, reviewing SOPs, updating, and approving, and re-training employees on each one. Among that same audience, nearly 50% report they lack confidence that their SOPs are always audit-ready, often relying on reactive, manual reviews triggered only after audits or inspections identify compliance gaps.

SOP Analyzer addresses this time-consuming compliance challenge by checking SOPs against regulatory requirements. Leveraging advanced language models and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology, SOP Analyzer identifies compliance gaps in a document and provides actionable suggestions for improvement, transforming compliance management processes to better stay ahead of regulatory changes or updates.

One beta participant noted: "Our biggest challenge is keeping track of the regulatory requirements in different countries and regions and staying in compliance with the regulation changes." MasterControl plans to continually expand the scope of SOP Analyzer's regulatory understanding, making the tool increasingly valuable as it helps users to navigate multiple regulatory frameworks across different markets.

"Quality teams are under tremendous pressure to maintain compliance while balancing other critical responsibilities," said Sue Marchant, Chief Product Officer at MasterControl. "SOP Analyzer marks a fundamental shift in how organizations manage SOP compliance. By automating document reviews and embedding regulatory intelligence, it reduces SOP update cycles from days to hours, ensuring documents remain accurate, compliant, and aligned with current regulations. This allows quality professionals to move beyond manual review and focus on higher-value work that drives continuous improvement, operational excellence, and innovation."

"SOP Analyzer is built on MasterControl's ADAPT Platform, a secure, compliant AI platform developed in alignment with ISO 42001 standards," said Alex Kaplunov, Chief Technology Officer at MasterControl. "ADAPT enables the development of specialized AI services that understand the regulatory, manufacturing, and quality context unique to life sciences. This platform serves as the foundation for embedding AI capabilities across MasterControl's product ecosystem, supporting compliant operations at scale."

The launch of SOP Analyzer builds on MasterControl's industry-leading portfolio of secure and compliant AI-powered solutions for life sciences manufacturers. SOP Analyzer extends MasterControl's AI capabilities deeper into quality workflows to address today's compliance challenges. MasterControl continues building the next generation of intelligent solutions that will empower life sciences manufacturers to outpace regulatory complexity and bring life-saving innovations to patients faster.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality, manufacturing, and asset management software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers -- to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality, manufacturing, and asset management processes and has a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing costs, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,100 companies worldwide use MasterControl to streamline operations, maintain compliance, manage critical assets and equipment, easily analyze and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time.

For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

SOURCE MasterControl