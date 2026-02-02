MasterControl Receives Highest Placement Among EQMS Vendors in LNS Research's 2025 Enterprise Quality Management Software Guidebook

Industry Leader Recognized for Data-First Platform and Advanced Analytics Capabilities in Comprehensive Solution Selection Matrix

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of quality, manufacturing, and asset management software solutions for regulated industries, today announced it has achieved the highest Potential score among all vendors evaluated in LNS Research's 2025 Enterprise Quality Management Software (EQMS) Guidebook. The company earned the No. 1 spot in the independent research firm's comprehensive Solution Selection Matrix, which assessed 16 leading EQMS vendors across three critical dimensions: Product, Potential, and Presence.

MasterControl received a Potential score of 5 out of 5, tying for the highest rating in this category and positioning the company in the prestigious "Front Runners" quadrant. The Potential dimension evaluates a vendor's capacity for growth in both product innovation and market presence, considering factors such as scale, focus, financial resources, market positioning strategies, and overall potential for market penetration and business growth. In addition to receiving the highest Potential score, MasterControl tied for the highest Product score based on their comprehensive product functional capabilities.

The LNS Research report highlighted MasterControl's strategic focus on transforming EQMS from compliance-only solutions to data-first platforms that enable customer-experienced quality competitive advantages. MasterControl was specifically recognized as "one of the few EQMS solutions that has onboarded Advanced Industrial Analytics capabilities and extensive data connectivity."

"MasterControl's position as a Front Runner in our Solution Selection Matrix reflects their strategic vision for the future of quality management," said James Wells, research analyst with LNS Research. "Their data-first approach and investment in advanced analytics capabilities position them uniquely to help life sciences organizations transform quality from a compliance burden into a competitive advantage."

Key Differentiators Highlighted in the Report

The LNS Research guidebook identified several distinctive MasterControl capabilities that set the company apart in the EQMS marketplace:

Data-First Platform Architecture : Ability to connect virtually any application or device, positioning quality data at the center of business operations.

: Ability to connect virtually any application or device, positioning quality data at the center of business operations. Advanced Industrial Analytics : White-labeled Advanced Industrial Analytics capability that enables sophisticated data analysis and insights.

: White-labeled Advanced Industrial Analytics capability that enables sophisticated data analysis and insights. Streamlined Process Validation : "One-button push" automated process validation that simplifies compliance requirements.

: "One-button push" automated process validation that simplifies compliance requirements. Innovative Workflow Authoring : Drag-and-drop workflow process authoring that builds procedure documentation simultaneously, reducing administrative burden.

: Drag-and-drop workflow process authoring that builds procedure documentation simultaneously, reducing administrative burden. Artificial Intelligence: MasterControl's AI-first platform is certified to ISO 42001 standards and provides a secure foundation for safely and effectively integrating artificial intelligence into critical quality processes.

The report noted that MasterControl is strategically positioned to capitalize on the industry's pivot from compliance-only solutions to data-driven quality management systems that can deliver measurable business value and enhanced customer experiences.

"LNS Research's Front Runner recognition validates our data-first vision for quality management," said MasterControl CEO Jon Beckstrand. "We're moving the industry from reactive compliance to proactive quality intelligence—helping life sciences companies innovate faster and improve patient outcomes. This honor reflects the trust of our customers and the dedication of our team."

About the LNS Research EQMS Guidebook

The 2025 Enterprise Quality Management Software Guidebook provides an authoritative analysis of the EQMS market using LNS Research's proprietary 3P Evaluation Model, which assesses vendors across Product (functionality and technical capabilities), Potential (capacity for growth and innovation), and Presence (market penetration and proven success). The research is designed to help industrial organizations navigate the complex vendor selection process and identify solutions aligned with their quality management objectives.

LNS Research, an early and consistent leader in quality management research, advises some of the world's largest industrial companies on their approach to quality and digital transformation initiatives.

About MasterControl

Manufacturing, Quality, and Asset Management – Simplified With Life Sciences-Specialized AI.

MasterControl Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based manufacturing, quality, and asset management software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect manufacturing, quality, and asset management processes and has a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing costs, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,100 companies worldwide use MasterControl to streamline operations, maintain compliance, manage critical assets and equipment, easily analyze and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time.

For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

