MasterControl Named a Leader in Three Analyst Reports for Quality Management Software

SALT LAKE CITY, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterControl, a leading provider of quality, manufacturing, and asset management software solutions for regulated industries, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in three independent analyst reports: the LNS Research 2025 Enterprise Quality Management Software (EQMS) Guidebook, the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Quality Management System Software, and the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Quality Management Software 2025.

This recognition across three independent analyst reports reflects what MasterControl considers to be a strategic shift toward transforming quality management from a compliance burden into a competitive advantage through advanced analytics, AI-powered automation, and comprehensive digital quality solutions.

"We think being recognized as a Leader across three analyst recognitions is a tremendous validation of our vision and the trust our customers place in us," said MasterControl CEO Jon Beckstrand. "We're moving the industry from reactive compliance to proactive quality intelligence—helping life sciences and manufacturing companies innovate faster, reduce risk, and improve outcomes. In our opinion, this recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the innovative solutions we deliver every day."

Top Placement in LNS Research Solution Selection Matrix



MasterControl achieved the highest Potential score among all vendors evaluated in LNS Research's 2025 Enterprise Quality Management Software (EQMS) Guidebook, earning the No. 1 spot in the independent research firm's comprehensive Solution Selection Matrix. The company received a Potential score of 5 out of 5, tying for the highest rating in this category and positioning MasterControl in the prestigious "Front Runners" quadrant among 16 leading EQMS vendors evaluated across three critical dimensions: Product, Potential, and Presence.

"MasterControl's position as a Front Runner in our Solution Selection Matrix reflects their strategic vision for the future of quality management," said James Wells, Senior Research Analyst with LNS Research.

The LNS Research guidebook identified several distinctive MasterControl capabilities:

Data-First Platform Architecture: Ability to connect virtually any application or device, positioning quality data at the center of business operations

Streamlined Process Validation: "One-button push" automated process validation that simplifies compliance requirements

Artificial Intelligence: MasterControl's AI-first platform is certified to ISO 42001 standards and provides a secure foundation for safely and effectively integrating artificial intelligence into critical quality processes

MasterControl Recognized as a Leader

In the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Quality Management System Software, MasterControl was recognized as a Leader. We believe this recognition demonstrates both completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Verdantix Recognizes MasterControl as a Leader

MasterControl was also positioned as a Leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Quality Management Software 2025 analysis. According to independent research and advisory firm Verdantix, MasterControl scores well above average in training management (2.7/3.0) and workflow and automation segments (2.6/3.0).

Key Verdantix findings include:

Extensive platform configurability allowing users to adjust workflows and apply best practices as processes evolve

Intuitive, easy-to-configure user interface that enables businesses to quickly digitize quality processes

Driving Digital Transformation in Regulated Industries



MasterControl sees this collective industry recognition as a hallmark of its comprehensive, data-first approach to quality management software. The company's solutions serve customers across life sciences, medical device, diagnostics, and other highly regulated industries, helping them navigate complex compliance requirements while driving operational excellence and innovation. To learn more about the analyst recognitions and how MasterControl is leading the industry in quality management system software, visit https://www.mastercontrol.com/resource-center/documents/2025-enterprise-qms-vendor-guidebook/.

Gartner Attribution and Disclaimer



Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Quality Management System Software, 20 January 2026. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

