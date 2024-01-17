Masterplan Revealed For THE RIG. A World-First Adventure Tourism Destination

News provided by

THE RIG.

17 Jan, 2024, 08:29 ET

  • THE RIG. is a world-first adventure tourism destination to be built on an offshore platform in the Arabian Gulf
  • THE RIG. will redefine the sea sports and leisure experience while celebrating the legacy of Saudi Arabia's rich oil and gas heritage
  • This project will be developed by the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC)

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THE RIG., one of Public Investment Fund's (PIF) entertainment projects, announced today the launch of its Masterplan, an ambitious and unprecedented vision for tourism that will redefine adventure tourism. 

The project is in line with PIF's strategy and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives of contributing to the growth of the tourism sector, directly and indirectly contributing to employment opportunities, and diversifying the economy. 

Continue Reading
Masterplan revealed for THE RIG., a world-first adventure tourism destination
Masterplan revealed for THE RIG., a world-first adventure tourism destination
Birds eye view of THE RIG.
Birds eye view of THE RIG.

THE RIG. is inspired by the design of offshore oil platforms, to celebrate the legacy and heritage of Saudi Arabia's long oil and gas history.  The unique hospitality and adventure experience will span a gross floor area of over 300,000 square meters, located 40km from the coastline, near Al Juraid Island and Berri Oil Field in the Arabian Gulf.

THE RIG. will seek to attract over 900,000 annual visitors by 2032, appealing to a wide range of domestic, regional and international audiences, including adrenaline seekers, explorers, balanced holiday makers, and relaxation seekers.

The range of hospitality, leisure, entertainment and accommodation options provided by THE RIG. include three hotels totaling 800 rooms, along with 11 restaurants, an extreme sports and adventure park, a world-class marina, and helipads.

THE RIG. will feature a wide variety of water activities, including a diving center, in addition to an amusement park, splash park, an E-sports center, an immersive theater and multi-purpose arena. THE RIG. will also celebrate the Kingdom's rich oil and gas heritage by creating an exceptional and unique experience, making it a must-visit destination. 

The project will be developed by the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC) under the direction of its CEO, Raed N. Bakhrji, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and a passion for the future of adventure tourism. 

Additional information: www.THERIG.sa.

About THE RIG.

THE RIG. is a world-first adventure tourism destination. Inspired by offshore oil platforms and spanning +300,000 sqm, THE RIG. caters to extreme sports enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320497/THE_RIG_Masterplan.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320458/THE_RIG.jpg

SOURCE THE RIG.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.