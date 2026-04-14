Masters Weekend: 25,000 Kids Sign Up for Bank of America's "Golf with Us," Back-to-Back Champion Rory McIlroy Inspires Next Generation of Golfers

Bank of America announced the second year of Golf with Us in the days leading up the Masters. The large number of signs ups were driven in part by the bank's marketing campaign, which features Golf with Us members reimagining some of the Masters most iconic moments, including McIlroy's shot of a lifetime on the 15th hole and celebration on 18 after securing his long-awaited green jacket in 2025.

"Rory's back-to-back wins show how perseverance and dedication, on the course and in life, can help you reach your goals," said Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America. "We congratulate Rory on his impressive performance, and applaud his willingness to help thousands of young golfers learn the skills and life lessons golf can teach."

Frequently asked questions

Question: How can my child sign up for Golf with Us, and is there a cost?

Answer: Golf with Us is free and open to the first 150,000 new participants, ages 6-18, who enroll before June 15, 2026. Families can learn more and sign up at BofA.com/GolfwithUs. Returning Golf with Us participants are eligible to renew their membership at an exclusive 20% discount, courtesy of Bank of America.

Question: What benefits are included with a Youth on Course membership through Golf with Us?

Answer: Members can enjoy rounds for $5 or less at thousands of courses nationwide. Once they complete one qualifying golf session, they also gain access to $5 golf simulator rentals at any Golf Galaxy and DICK's House of Sport location, a registered handicap index through the USGA's Golf Handicap Information Network (GHIN), complimentary access to GolfPass, and continued development and learning opportunities through the PGA of America REACH Foundation.

Question: How is Bank of America working to expand golf access in communities long-term?

Answer: Bank of America is funding the widespread expansion of courses within Youth on Course's network. This investment ensures that kids in more communities — including those that have historically had limited access — have safe, affordable places to play close to home.

Question: Is Golf with Us designed for all kids, including those who have never played before?

Answer: Absolutely. Golf with Us is designed to welcome all young people to the game, regardless of experience level. In its inaugural year, thousands of first-time golfers enrolled, and more than 22,000 participants were girls — reflecting the program's commitment to making golf a sport where every kid feels they belong. No prior experience is needed to sign up and start playing.

Question: What is Youth on Course, and why did Bank of America partner with this organization?

Answer: Youth on Course is a nonprofit organization that has provided young people access to golf for $5 or less since 2006, with a network of more than 2,000 courses across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Celebrating its 20th year, Youth on Course shares the Bank's commitment to removing financial barriers to the game and creating meaningful opportunities for youth in communities nationwide.

Question: Where is "Golf with Us" available?

Answer: Golf with Us is available across all 97 Bank of America markets, spanning all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Through Youth on Course's network of more than 2,000 partner courses nationwide, families can find affordable, accessible places to play close to home. Interested families can visit BofA.com/GolfwithUs to enroll and explore participating courses in their area.

Bank of America's Sports Commitment

Bank of America serves as a Champion Partner of the Masters Tournament and has partnered with the Augusta National Women's Amateur since 2019. Bank of America is also the presenting partner of the More Than Golf Invitational for female amateur golfers in partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation and has partnered since 2002 with the Latin America Amateur Championship and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships.

Bank of America also serves as Platinum Partner of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and will bring more than 159 athletes and 40 caddies to the competition as sponsor of the golf competition.

Beyond its growing golf partnership portfolio, Bank of America also partners with some of the most iconic brands in sports that share a vision for excellence and achievement. Through these partnerships, the bank is working to deepen client relationships, inspire and showcase teammates, create lasting economic impact in communities, and drive growth, globally and locally, through the power of sport. To learn more, visit our Bank of America Sports webpage.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Youth on Course

Youth on Course, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization headquartered in Monterey, Calif., provides youth 18 and under access to life-changing opportunities through golf. Since its inception in 2006, Youth on Course members have played more than 5 million subsidized rounds of golf for $5 or less at thousands of partner courses throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia. Its members include the top juniors in the sport, competing on the AJGA and Underrated Tours, the inaugural United States Golf Association U.S. National Development Team, and all collegiate levels. The organization forges new pathways for youth to grow in the game via opportunities, including the DRIVE Club, Careers on Course, Leadership Council, and its annual College Scholarship awards. The Youth on Course Alumni Network extends membership to those 19 and older, offering opportunities for young adults to connect at complementary events, access exclusive deals, and network with the top employers in the golf industry. Supporters can participate in various initiatives, including the Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike, the Vintage Cup, and the Online Auction, to help fund golf access for youth. More information about Youth on Course can be found by visiting youthoncourse.org or Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and X.

Reporters may contact

Andy Aldridge, Bank of America

Phone: 1.980.387.0514

[email protected]

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation