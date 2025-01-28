Matador Network Launches CREATOR, The Podcast, to Help Listeners Learn from Top Creators

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matador Network, the leading independent travel media brand, has launched CREATOR, The Podcast , in which Matador Network CEO Ross Borden interviews top creators about how they got started, the challenges they've overcome and tips they have for those looking to become a full-time creator.

"I believe creators are the future of all global advertising," says Borden. "There is such a tremendous opportunity for brands and creative individuals in this space. One of the beautiful things about this community is that each creator's journey is different. By looking at them one by one, I hope aspiring creators can bring their path into focus."

The first episode of the podcast, featuring travel photographer Chris Burkard , is now available on podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts , Spotify and YouTube . The guests share their origin stories and biggest obstacles — from early setbacks to breakthrough moments — while revealing their strategies for growing audiences, monetizing content and building brands while traveling the world.

"Matador has been a place that really gets creators, going back to before the term 'creator' even existed," says Burkard, who published on the platform while building his career. "I really enjoyed talking with Ross and sharing aspects of my personal story and business that had never come up publicly before. I can't think of anyone better to go behind the scenes and share my journey."

Matador Network launched Matador Creators in 2021 to provide a platform for photographers, filmmakers, influencers, videographers and producers to apply for and bid on opportunities from brands. The platform now has 60,000 members and routinely produces outstanding content for brands such as Jeep and Southwest Airlines . Matador Network has executed over $90 million in brand deals across more than 1,400 branded videos and 1,200 branded articles.

"I loved sharing my journey through the world of making content," says singer, songwriter and BBC presenter Stephanie Cheape , who is featured in an upcoming episode of CREATOR, The Podcast. "The opportunities through creativity on social media have been endless and speaking to Ross about exactly how I did this was so refreshing, especially considering Matador Network's influence in the travel space."

