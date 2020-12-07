Match Group and RAINN Enter Into Groundbreaking Partnership on Dating Safety

RAINN will collaborate directly with employees across the strategy, product, customer care, engineering, and safety teams to consult and advise on policies and procedures, as well as provide product recommendations to improve existing and future reporting, messaging, and other safety features. RAINN's expertise and recommendations will further accelerate Match Group's ongoing work to cultivate safer online communities and provide survivors of sexual assault with the resources and support they need.

The initial phase of the review will focus on Tinder, Hinge, and Plenty of Fish, with best practices to be deployed across Match Group's portfolio. The partnership will begin immediately and continue through 2021. Any necessary changes, updates and features will roll out shortly thereafter.

"Every person deserves safe and respectful experiences, and we want to do our part to create safer communities on our platforms and beyond," said Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group. "By working together with courageous, thought-leading organizations like RAINN, we will up level safety processes and strengthen our responses for survivors of sexual assault. Safety challenges touch every corner of society. We are committed to creating actionable solutions by working collaboratively with experts to innovate on meaningful, industry-led safety approaches."

"Sexual violence, unfortunately, is pervasive throughout our society, and dating platforms are not immune," said Scott Berkowitz, CEO of RAINN. "We're glad to see that Match Group is focused on prioritizing safety, and we look forward to partnering with them to innovate approaches to these challenges and strengthen support for survivors."

RAINN is a founding member of the Match Group Advisory Council , a group that includes leading experts and advocates involved in the study and prevention of sexual assault, sex trafficking, abuse, harassment, and similar issues. The council is the first of its kind in the industry, and regularly makes recommendations on how to improve safety on Match Group platforms.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of a series of investments and improvements in trust and safety by Match Group and its brands in recent years. Several apps across the portfolio have recently implemented video chat and photo verification, while earlier this year, Match debuted its Date Check-In feature. In January, the company announced an investment in Noonlight, a first-of-its-kind personal alarm system, and integrated its technology on Tinder.

About RAINN

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) is the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. RAINN created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.HOPE or online.rainn.org ). RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, educate the public, ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice, and help companies and organizations improve the way they prevent and respond to sexual violence.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available globally. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, and OurTime®, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our products are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

SOURCE Match Group

Related Links

http://www.matchgroupinc.com

