Match Group Invests $100 Million in Fast-Growing Platform Sniffies for GBTQ Men

Minority investment with path to full ownership underscores strong conviction in one of the category's largest segments

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced a $100 million investment in Sniffies, a cruising map and fast-growing platform serving non-heterosexual men. The investment represents a significant minority ownership stake and includes the option to acquire the remaining equity in the future.

Match Group (PRNewsfoto/Match Group) Sniffies

This reflects Match Group's focus on backing platforms with strong product-market fit that are authentic to their audience. The company has applied this approach in prior investments, including Hinge, where it first invested in 2017 before acquiring the business in late 2018, and now with its investment in Sniffies. Sniffies will continue to operate independently and remain founder-led, with Match Group supporting the team's vision and growth.

"From the first time I met the Sniffies team a year ago, it was clear they had a deep understanding of their users and a strong point of view on how its community actually connects – in a way that's honest and unapologetic," said Spencer Rascoff, Chief Executive Officer of Match Group. "That conviction has only strengthened over time as we've seen how thoughtfully they've built the product. There's also clear and growing demand in this space, and Sniffies feels genuinely different and authentic to its audience. We're excited to support the founders as they continue to build on their vision."

Sniffies has grown to an estimated 3 million monthly active users globally, with over 20 million messages sent daily. Its real-time, map-based experience offers a more dynamic way for men to discover and connect with other men, reflecting evolving user behavior and a growing demand for more flexible, low-pressure interactions.

"This investment allows us to keep building for our community while staying true to what makes Sniffies unique," said Blake Gallagher, Founder and CEO of Sniffies. "From day one, our focus has been on creating a product that reflects what our users are looking for, and that won't change. With Match Group's support, we can move faster on improving the product and expanding our network, while continuing to invest in Trust & Safety and giving our users more of what they're looking for."

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, HER®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

About Sniffies

Sniffies is a map-based cruising platform that brings the spontaneous energy of queer meetup culture into the digital age. Built for immediacy, Sniffies connects you instantly with what you want, when you want it. The interactive map turns cruising into a real-time experience by prioritizing proximity and intent, helping cruisers scroll less and connect more. Beyond the platform, Sniffies has grown into a cultural movement, spanning sought-after apparel, global events, and original content like the award-winning Cruising Confessions podcast.

Wolfson Partners LLC served as the financial advisor to Sniffies.

SOURCE Match Group