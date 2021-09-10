Match Group Names Renate Nyborg Chief Executive Officer of Tinder

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced that Renate Nyborg has been appointed Chief Executive Officer at the company's leading brand, Tinder. Nyborg joined Tinder in 2020 as General Manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, where she has broken new ground in marketing across Europe and leading strategic, global initiatives across the company. Nyborg will be Tinder's first female CEO since its 2012 inception. She will be based in New York.

Nyborg has a proven track record growing mobile and subscription businesses. She joined Tinder from Headspace, where she built its first international product and marketing organization. Nyborg previously spent more than four years at Apple, where she led its App Store subscription business across Europe.

Nyborg will succeed Jim Lanzone, who is stepping down. Her first day as CEO is September 27th and she will report to Match Group Chief Executive Officer, Shar Dubey.

"Throughout her career, Renate has demonstrated a keen instinct for how to develop and market mobile products, grow subscription businesses, expand in new markets, and appeal to younger users," said Shar Dubey. "Running Tinder's European business, she's demonstrated true leadership, and is relentlessly focused on accelerating growth and developing experiences based on what our members – particularly women – are looking for. I'm incredibly excited about working with Renate on Tinder's game changing product roadmap and supporting her as she maximizes Tinder's success. Most importantly, Renate feels Tinder's mission personally and passionately, having met her husband on Tinder."

"I swiped right on my husband and it changed my life," said Renate Nyborg. "Being CEO of this company is a truly humbling and extraordinary opportunity; to make that happen for the next generation of singles around the world. The Tinder team is – hands down – the most innovative and inspiring group I've ever worked with. We are building the most fun, inclusive, safest place for singles to connect. And you can see this evolution on our app. We're building the technology and raising the bar for the industry along with it."

Nyborg will become CEO of Tinder amid a period of accelerating growth and innovation at the company. This summer, Tinder announced a slate of new features designed to create a richer, more multi-dimensional experience for users, enabling enhanced engagement and better matches. Tinder has also set a new standard in the industry on safety, with the addition of features like Are You Sure? and Block Contacts , and the planned introduction this year of ID verification and background check technology. Tinder recorded double-digits growth and a record 9.6 million payers in its most recent quarterly earnings report. Additional details will be provided when Match Group publishes its third quarter financial results in November 2021.

About Renate Nyborg

Renate started her career in tech as a founding member of social media fundraising phenomenon Twestival, where activists in 150 cities used Twitter to raise nearly $2 million for nonprofits. Her passion for mobile technology led to her having senior roles in the industry early in her career, including as Edelman's first-ever Global Director of Mobile. Renate also founded Pleo, an app design and development studio, having foreseen the shift towards mobile-first companies.

Renate is of Norwegian and Dutch origin and has worked in London, Stockholm, Paris and Switzerland.

Renate currently resides in Switzerland with her husband, whom she met on Tinder. She is in the process of relocating to New York. Renate holds a degree in Philosophy from Cambridge University.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna Live™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

About Tinder

Tinder was introduced on a college campus in 2012 and is the world's most popular app for meeting new people. Available in 190 countries and 40+ languages, Tinder is the highest grossing non-gaming app globally. It's been downloaded more than 450 million times and led to more than 60 billion matches. Swipe, Tinder, and the flame logo are registered trademarks of Match Group, LLC.

SOURCE Match Group

