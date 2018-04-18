Match Group To Audiocast Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will audiocast a conference call to review its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).  After the close of market trading on Tuesday, May 8, Match Group will publish its first quarter results along with a supplemental investor presentation, which may include certain forward-looking information, at http://ir.mtch.com

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) is the world's leading provider of dating products. We operate a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, OkCupid, OurTime, Meetic, and Pairs each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a romantic connection. Through our portfolio of trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users. We currently offer our dating products in 42 languages across more than 190 countries.

