Match Group to Audiocast Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will audiocast a conference call to review its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Tuesday, August 6, Match Group will publish its second quarter results along with a supplemental investor presentation, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase our users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio of trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

