Match Group to Audiocast Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will audiocast a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Tuesday, February 4, Match Group will publish its fourth quarter results along with a supplemental investor presentation, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Our portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through our portfolio companies and their trusted brands, we provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

