Match Group to Present at the 2023 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

News provided by

Match Group

15 Nov, 2023, 16:11 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Gary Swidler, President & Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, November 29 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, Hakuna™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

