Match Group to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

News provided by

Match Group

Feb 22, 2023, 16:11 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Justin McLeod, Founder & CEO of Hinge, and Tanny Shelburne, SVP of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/news-and-events/events.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, Hakuna™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

SOURCE Match Group

Also from this source

Match Group Partners with Ipsos on World's First Comprehensive Survey of Dating Trends

Match Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics