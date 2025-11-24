Match Group to Present at the Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference

News provided by

Match Group

Nov 24, 2025, 16:11 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that Jackie Jantos, President & Chief Marketing Officer of Hinge, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference on Monday, December 8 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at https://ir.mtch.com/investor-relations/news-events/events-archive/default.aspx 

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

SOURCE Match Group

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Match Group Announces Third Quarter Results

Match Group Announces Third Quarter Results

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, as well as meaningful advances in its...
Tinder to Expand Facial Verification Feature Across the U.S., Setting a New Standard for Dating Safety

Tinder to Expand Facial Verification Feature Across the U.S., Setting a New Standard for Dating Safety

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) and its flagship app, Tinder, announced today the U.S. rollout of Face Check™, a first-of-its-kind facial verification...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Social Media

Social Media

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics