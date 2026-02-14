MATCH RECAP: Pro Cheer League Draws First Sell-Out Crowd in Atlanta

Miami Metal Make a Statement in the Inaugural Season's Second Match

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pro Cheer League electrified Atlanta with the second match of its inaugural season, showcasing each team's elite athleticism and precision in front of the league's first sold out crowd. After a successful season opener in Indianapolis watched by more than 1.6M viewers on ION, each team raised their game and tried to tighten the standings at the midway point of the season. Ultimately, the Miami Metal showed their narrow season-opening win wasn't a fluke, coming away with a dominant win with 15/16 possible points. The win secured another $15,000 in prize money and even more momentum into the season's second half.

"We have been wondering for almost a month how our teams were going to prepare and turn it up a notch after our first match and they did not disappoint tonight," said John Newby, Commissioner of the Pro Cheer League. "Congratulations to Miami and a huge shoutout to the incredible fans in Atlanta who bought into our theme of 'All The Love' with a wild atmosphere in a sold-out arena. We can't wait to turn it up even further in Houston and start the second half of our season with a bang."

Even with Miami taking the first two rounds, the competition behind them was fierce, with a budding rivalry with Dallas taking shape in several head-to-head matchups throughout the night. Atlanta and Golden State were determined not to cede the spotlight with several incredible moments and a loud hometown crowd eager to make noise.

Quarter One

The match began with the Atlanta Air soaring in front of their hometown crowd before the Miami Metal brought the house down with a revamped routine featuring a brand-new, never-before-seen shooting star move completed by Josh Hill and Hailey D'Lynn Smith.

After losing the first round in a close decision in Indianapolis, Coach Jose Gonzalez admitted the Metal were motivated to beat Dallas this time and take the round.

Dallas finished second, followed by Atlanta and then Golden State.

After completing their prepared routines, the athletes moved into the "gauntlet" portion of the match, taking on a series of specialized head-to-head events that determined seeding and points available in each round. Each round opens with a quick competition where the winning teams advance to select a new game to determine the overall winner of the round. The losing teams face off in a second event to determine third and fourth place.

Quarter Two

The second quarter opened with Dallas and Miami facing off in the Coed Endurance game, which is where each team's strongest athlete takes on the challenge of completing as many popovers as possible in 45 seconds without dropping. This requires an individual to keep their teammate in the air while quickly switching their feet between their left and right hands. Miami's Kollin Cockrell, an experienced 12-time world-cheer champion and Olympic weightlifter, immediately showed his strength by nearly doubling the league record with 52 popovers, stunning the crowd.

Miami advanced to face Golden State in Hangtime, where both teams had one toe touch basket toss to see who could send their flyer highest into the air. It was a close toss, but Miami's Julia Romero won a close call and took control of the match.

In the other bracket, Dallas and Atlanta competed in All Girl Big Trick where Atlanta showcased impeccable all-girl stunt skills completing a double back twist layout dismount to take the decision. This was later awarded the Performance of the Night during the broadcast.

Quarter Three

Even with Miami taking control, there was no quit or let up across all four teams. The seeding was determined by Last Pass, where four athletes from each team showcase their tumbling skills. Three of the tumblers perform a synchronized pass across the mat before a solo pass from a fourth athlete.

Atlanta took on Miami first and quickly created a controversial moment. Dee Joseph, who already wowed crowds in this event in the season opener, built on his previous triple by completing a quadruple full. While the crowd went wild, it was revealed that the move was illegal according to the official league rules, setting off a chorus of boos. Miami's Skylar Graves performed a complicated one and a half, punch front to double back tuck.

"Those were record-breaking phenomenal skills we don't ever see in college or ICU," said Judge Vontae Johnson before revealing the decision.

Next, Dallas secured a win over Golden State, advancing to another showdown with Miami in the Hangtime event. Both teams soared well above the stage rafters before Dallas was awarded the round, winning the only point Miami would ultimately fail to secure.

Atlanta and Golden State then competed in the All Girl Endurance event, where the Air showed why they are known for their all-girl stunting supremacy with 26 tick tocks.

Miami had another win between quarters when they were recognized as the fan favorite vote winner, securing the most live votes and the league's first title belt in a new fan feature during the competition.

Round Four

The final round opened with Flash Pyramid, a best-of-five game where each team scrambles to see who can first build a cheer pyramid. The first team to build their pyramids faster three times wins the matchup. Miami came out quick over Golden State before Dallas did the same against Atlanta, leading them into a final competition in the Coed Big Trick Event with a chance to make a final statement before the end of the night.

Miami won a close judges' decision thanks to a wider variation of elements incorporated into their performance. When asked if they are the team to beat, Coach Gonzales smiled and said "right now we are," setting the tone as their budding rivalry moves to Houston.

Elsewhere in the quarter, Atlanta and Golden State showcased their skills in Bullseye, another fan favorite from the season opener. Two overtime rounds were needed before Corey Pullen landed close to an almost perfect bullseye, memorably securing third place for the hometown favorites and giving their fans another chance to chant together for the ATL.

The next match will be live in Houston on Friday, February 27, at 8 p.m. ET. Ticket information and how to watch live over the air or via streaming services on ION is available at procheerleague.com.

Replays of the match will air periodically on ION and are available on demand through Varsity TV.

Video and image assets from the league and each match are available here. Additional items will be added at the same link regularly throughout the season.

Box Score (each round worth 1-4 points)

1st 2nd 3rd 4th TOTAL Miami 4 4 3 4 15 Dallas 3 1 4 3 11 Atlanta 2 2 2 2 8 Golden State 1 3 1 1 6

Standings (after two matches) Team Total Points Miami 28 Dallas 23 Golden State 15 Atlanta 14

