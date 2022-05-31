COLUMBIA, Md., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The move means Stage Front will be the new ticketing, hospitality, and travel platform for all Matchroom Boxing events.

The partnership will commence on July 1st, 2022.

Matchroom Boxing Announces New Global Deal with Stage Front

Matchroom Boxing and Stage Front will work together to drive future innovation to create the world's best ticketing, experiences, and hospitality platforms for customers. The partnership will evolve and modernize these key touchpoints of the sport. This agreement is about generating even more excitement and value for fans in the build up to events.

The partnership will look to innovate with Web 3 and also, enter the Metaverse with new technologies like NFTs for added engagement and security. This will put boxing at the forefront of ticketing, rewards, and unique content for fans.

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing Chairman said "We are always looking to improve the fan experience at our events and this partnership with ticketing technology leader Stage Front will allow us to push the innovation to another level."

"We are thrilled to be working with one of the top promoters in the world. said Karl Roes, CEO of Stage Front. Matchroom Boxing is the perfect partner as we continue to strategize unique partnerships in the combat sports space."

Tulaib Faizy, VP of Strategy and Partnerships said "We are reimagining the mindset with a goal that goes beyond sales and focuses on the global customer experience. With Matchroom and their history, fan base, and innovation, this exclusive combat sports partnership will enhance every aspect of the customer's journey for these live events."

About Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing is the world's leading boxing promotional outfit putting on major stadium and arena shows across the globe. Headed up by boxing supremo Eddie Hearn, Matchroom has been among the world leaders in major boxing promotion and production for over a quarter of a century since its launch in 1987. With an unrivalled stable of world-class fighters, Matchroom's unique expertise in promotion, staging and television productions cements its position as the No.1 promoter in the sport.

About Stage Front:

Stage Front has been a leader in event ticket technology and industry partnerships since 1984. Through these partnerships, whether serving as the primary ticket seller, secondary market, or hospitality package provider, Stage Front offers the widest range of event experience available in the marketplace. Visit StageFrontVIP.com to learn more.

