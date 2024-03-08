Stage Front to Host a Vibrant Fan Fest Ahead of Spain vs. Colombia Friendly Match on March 22

COLUMBIA, Md., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourselves, football fans! The wait is almost over for the highly anticipated friendly match between Spain and Colombia on March 22nd at the iconic London Stadium. But before the pitch's epic clash, immerse yourself in a vibrant pre-game celebration – Fiesta Del Fútbol!

Organized by Stage Front, the official event and hospitality partner of the Spanish National Team, Fiesta Del Futbol kicks off at 5:00 PM outside of London Stadium, promising an unforgettable afternoon filled with:

A Meet and Greet with the Legendary René Higuita and Joan Capdevila : These football icons will be in attendance! Don't miss this chance to meet the legends themselves before the match.

: These football icons will be in attendance! Don't miss this chance to meet the legends themselves before the match. A Celebration of Football: Immerse yourself in the beautiful game with live music, interactive activities, delicious food and drinks representing both Spanish and Colombian culture and much more!

Unforgettable Football Atmosphere: Gear up in your team colors, mingle with fellow fans, and soak in the pre-match excitement as we gear up for a thrilling showdown

Whether you're a die-hard Spain fan, a Colombian supporter, or simply a football lover, Fiesta Del Futbol has something for everyone. Take advantage of this incredible opportunity to celebrate football at its finest!

