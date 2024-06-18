Matchwell and Indiana Hospital Association unveil nation's first state resource pool for flexible healthcare staffing

DURHAM, N.C., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matchwell, a Medical Solutions brand specializing in matching local and per diem clinicians with top healthcare facilities, is proud to announce the launch of the nation's first resource pool for flexible healthcare staffing. In collaboration with the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), the newly unveiled Indiana Resource Pool, powered by IHA and Matchwell, is the first of its kind in the country.

This groundbreaking initiative addresses workforce supply issues, offering IHA members a new approach to access and engage a local, flexible workforce. The Indiana Resource Pool is designed to support healthcare facilities in meeting their staffing needs.

"I couldn't be happier that our technology can help support this initiative," said Robert Crowe, EVP of Per Diem and Local Workforce Strategies at Medical Solutions, and founder of Matchwell. "Since our inception in 2019, Matchwell has been dedicated to helping organizations across the U.S. access and engage their own flexible workforce. This initiative is an extension of that mission."

The Indiana Resource Pool features a technology platform which grants IHA members direct access to pre-vetted clinicians living in Indiana who are seeking shift or contract work. This platform equips healthcare facilities with tools to manage that workforce.

"We are excited to partner with Matchwell on this innovative solution," said Blake Dye, Interim President of the Indiana Hospital Association. "This gives our members unparalleled access to healthcare professionals, ensuring we maintain high-quality care in our communities."

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in addressing healthcare staffing challenges, reflecting both Matchwell and IHA's commitment to supporting healthcare providers and ensuring the delivery of exceptional patient care. Clinicians who want to sign up can do so by visiting https://work.matchwell.app/. Once in the system, they will have access to all open needs for participating locations.

ABOUT MATCHWELL

Headquartered in Durham, N.C, Matchwell is a tech-enabled job marketplace that empowers healthcare organizations to access and manage a flexible workforce. By leveraging AI and providing full transparency and direct access, healthcare organizations can utilize their existing workforce while attracting new clinicians who are seeking work on their terms. Matchwell is a Medical Solutions company. For more information on Matchwell, visit wematchwell.com. For more information about Medical Solutions and its service offerings, visit medicalsolutions.com.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC