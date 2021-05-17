Matco Tools Launches ProAssist - Remote Diagnostics Device Powered By Opus IVS

DETROIT, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matco Tools has announced a partnership with Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, to launch the ProAssist remote diagnostic system through the Matco Tools distribution network. ProAssist delivers IVS 360 live vehicle diagnostic support, Remote Assisted Programming (RAP) and a CarDAQ J2534 pass-thru interface, all in the same device.

The new ProAssist leverages the team of remote experts from Opus IVS to bring repair shops unparalleled innovation to quickly and accurately diagnose vehicles from any manufacturer. Through Opus IVS support centers, customers gain live access to over 100 OE-brand specific Master Technicians, thus adding a differentiated service model to the diagnostics industry. In addition to live diagnostic support, the ProAssist also delivers industry-leading J2534 programming thru a remote assisted programming service (RAP) and a built-in CarDAQ pass-thru device. "This is truly an industry game changer! Matco is helping solve the biggest challenge facing shops today, expert vehicle repair support and programing. Now, Matco's customers will have a factory-trained specialist for every brand at any shop," said Hilda Shipcka, VP of Marketing & eBusiness at Matco Tools.

Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with an OE brand-specific Master Technician to help review diagnostic data, review OEM service procedures, and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. "Our live repair guidance and remote programming experts give customers what they need to perform complex repairs on high-tech vehicles. We are excited to join with Matco Tools to help lead the repair industry into the future of diagnosing, calibrating and programming advanced vehicles," said Brian Herron, President of OPUS IVS.

Feedback during the pilot program was overwhelmingly positive. "We knew we had something ground-breaking when one of our pilot shops told us we'd have to pry it out of his hands before he would give it back," said Eric Pagliughi, Product Technical Specialist, Matco Tools.

Matco Tools Distributor Joe Wagner quips, "Shop owners often ask me if I know any good technicians they can hire. Now with ProAssist I tell them-yeah, I know a hundred."

To learn more about the ProAssist, please visit: https://landing.matcotools.com/proassist

More on OPUS IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS has in-house engineering and develops OEM endorsed diagnostic tools that are delivered to the aftermarket with comprehensive support and services. Opus IVS has over 50 in-house software engineers assisting in the development of proprietary industry leading diagnostic technology with over 50 patents pending related to diagnostics, remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, and ADAS calibrations. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has approximately 2,600 employees, has 34 offices globally, and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing. For more information, please visit www.opusivs.com.

About MATCO TOOLS



Since 1979, the mission of Matco Tools has been to provide professional mechanics and auto enthusiasts with all of the premium tools, storage and equipment they need to get the job done, while also offering best-in-class service and customer support. The company's network of 1,800 premier independent mobile distributors is focused on developing and maintaining trust-based relationships with its customers. Ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as the #1 Tool Distribution Franchise for 6 consecutive years, the company continues to expand throughout the United States and Canada, adding several hundred mobile stores each year. For more information, please visit www.MatcoTools.com.

