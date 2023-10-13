MATERIAL SPECIALISTS AT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RATIFY TEAMSTER CONTRACT

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

13 Oct, 2023, 16:35 ET

Collective Bargaining Agreement Fifth to be Ratified by Aviation Teamsters This Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Material Specialists at Southwest Airlines have ratified their most recent collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters. The agreement covers more than 500 workers who provide supplies and other support services to the fleet maintenance team.

"Our union is ratifying industry-leading collective bargaining agreements at a break-neck speed, and we have no intention of slowing down," said Joe Ferreira, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "For any of the nonunion workers at a major carrier, this is the difference a union contract makes. Don't ever think you can't get the same job security, protections, and other on-the-job improvements that nearly everyone else in your industry is getting."

The contract at Southwest Airlines is the fifth collective bargaining agreement the Teamsters Airline Division has ratified this year, following two victories at Allegiant Air and one each at NetJets and United Airlines. The three-year extension agreement includes a 10 percent wage increase effective immediately, a cap on rate increases for health care costs, and mandatory four percent company-funded 401(k) contributions with an additional matching component.

"This extension agreement puts material specialists at Southwest Airlines – the fourth-largest passenger carrier in the U.S. and the largest low-cost carrier by far – four percent ahead of their peers in the industry in terms of wages," said Angel Cantu, Teamsters Airline Division Representative and Southwest Airlines Material Specialists Chief Negotiator. "I'd like to thank the bargaining committee, who were so diligent in their work on this contract that we were able to get it ratified six months before the amenable date."

Founded in 1903, the Teamsters Union represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more and follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS WORKERS IN GEORGIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS WORKERS IN GEORGIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Route service representatives at Quest Diagnostics in Tucker have voted to join Teamsters Local 728. "These workers overcame an aggressive anti-union ...
AMAZON TEAMSTERS EXTEND STRIKE TO RIVERSIDE WAREHOUSE DURING PRIME WEEK

AMAZON TEAMSTERS EXTEND STRIKE TO RIVERSIDE WAREHOUSE DURING PRIME WEEK

Amazon drivers picketed an Amazon warehouse in Riverside today as the company ships orders from its busy Prime Day promotion. The picket at the DJT6...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Labor & Union

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.