Maternity and Baby Brand Momcozy Launches Cutting-edge M5 Wearable Breast Pump - the Ultimate Solution for Busy Moms

News provided by

Momcozy

05 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over two million moms globally, has launched the cutting-edge M5 Wearable Breast Pump, designed to provide the ultimate pumping experience for busy breastfeeding moms.

Continue Reading
Momcozy's cutting-edge M5
Momcozy's cutting-edge M5

As a trustworthy brand that has established itself as a leader in the North American electric breast pump market, Momcozy once again sets itself apart with the M5 hands free breast pump. Momcozy's user research team, which believes in "cozy designs born from love" and aims to create products that cater to customers' needs, has diligently interviewed thousands of mothers in the past two years. The team's latest report reveals that "comfort" is the most frequently cited requirement among breastfeeding moms, and this valuable feedback has been taken into account in the design of the M5 wearable breast pump.

One of a kind, the M5 wearable breast pump features a unique baby mouth-shaped design with a precise angle of 105 degrees and a soft silicone flange. Rather than roughly pulling the nipples upward or downward, it mimics the baby's suckling position, reducing the risk of nipple pain and discomfort, and ensuring a comfortable pumping experience.

The M5 also features the exclusive vibration suction mode, which helps to stimulate milk flow and enhance the pumping experience. The pump's suction and vibration modes work simultaneously to provide fast and efficient milk extraction, allowing moms to pump quickly and comfortably.

Not only is the M5 breast pump comfortable to use, but it also features a lightweight and compact design that enables easy transportation in a purse or bag. Weighing a mere 230g (single pump), it's especially convenient for working moms who need to bring the pump with them while on the go or at work. Moreover, the M5's small size allows moms to use it without attracting unwanted attention or feeling constrained by their surroundings, enabling them to complete their pumping tasks promptly and efficiently without interrupting their workday.

Furthermore, the M5 breast pump comes with a hard-shell storage bag, available in four trendy colors, that's perfect for busy moms who are always on the move. One happy mom praised the bag in her feedback, stating that it "will protect the breast pumps and parts very well." The M5 set is inclusive of two breast pumps and all the necessary accessories, such as different sizes of flanges, allowing moms to start using the breast pump as soon as they receive it. A considerate option for new mothers, "the set offers everything you need altogether," as one mom wrote.

Portability, ease of use, low weight, fast milk extraction, and comfortability were all rated to be important in a survey on women currently or recently using a pump, with low noise and discreetness also important to younger mothers. By creating products that addressed these needs, Momcozy's hands-free breast pump has been consistently ranked as the top seller. The company places great emphasis on research and development, ensuring that its products are of the highest quality and meet the needs of breastfeeding mothers. With its thoughtful design, the all-in-one M5 Wearable Breast Pump could be the ultimate solution for busy moms who want to provide their babies with breast milk while balancing their work-life.

About Momcozy

Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over two million moms globally, has always put moms on top. Through cozy designs born from love and continuous innovation, Momcozy brings a much simpler, more relaxed, and more comfortable experience for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood.

For more information, please visit: www.momcozy.com

SOURCE Momcozy

Also from this source

Where there are moms, there is Cozy Power: Momcozy's Cozy Power is changing the world

Momcozy speaking up for all moms with caring love: Just be a cozy mom

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.