Momcozy Wraps 2025 Expert Series with Eight Educational Events Supporting Mothers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump brand*, successfully concluded its 2025 Expert Series, an eight-event educational program hosted throughout the year at the Momcozy showroom inside Babylist Beverly Hills. The series brought together licensed therapists, lactation consultants, doulas, sleep experts, and child development professionals to support mothers and families across every stage of the parenting journey — from pregnancy and postpartum recovery to infant feeding, sleep, development, and travel.

Designed as intimate, expert-led workshops, each two-hour session combined evidence-based education with hands-on demonstrations, practical tools, and open discussion. Topics spanned postpartum restoration, early infant development, breastfeeding and pumping, baby sleep, safe travel, and prenatal comfort — reinforcing Momcozy's belief that modern parenting is best supported through both professional guidance and thoughtfully designed comfort-focused technology.

The series launched in May with Expert Share on Postpartum Restoration in Effective Parenting, featuring a licensed marriage and family therapist and a postpartum doula, and continued through the summer with workshops on infant development, early breastfeeding, pumping and weaning. In September, parents explored safe baby travel and mobility with certified child passenger safety experts. November's event addressed one of the most common challenges for new families — infant sleep — offering science-backed strategies and hands-on soothing techniques. The series concluded in December with Wrapped in Hugs, a Cozy Holiday-themed prenatal event led by a clinical psychologist, focused on emotional wellbeing, comfort, and preparing for birth.

Across all eight events, parents gained practical, doctor- and expert-approved guidance while experiencing how Momcozy's maternity, feeding, sleep, and nursery solutions integrate seamlessly into everyday life. The showroom setting fostered connection, conversation, and community — turning education into a shared, supportive experience.

"Parenthood doesn't come with a manual, but it should come with real support," said Eden Cali, Global PR Lead at Momcozy. "This expert series was about showing up for moms with credible voices, practical education, and products designed to ease both the physical and emotional demands of motherhood. The response we saw throughout the year reaffirmed how meaningful it is to create spaces where parents feel informed, understood, and supported."

With the completion of the 2025 Expert Series, Momcozy continues to expand its role beyond products — positioning the brand as a trusted partner in maternal wellbeing, education, and comfort-driven innovation.

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand — has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.

