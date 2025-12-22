Momcozy Wraps Up 2025 Cozy Holiday Campaign with Community-Driven Impact

The campaign reinforced the power of real connection during the holiday season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy today announced the successful conclusion of its 2025 Cozy Holiday campaign, a season-long initiative designed to remind families that the most meaningful gift is not something wrapped, but something shared. Centered on the simple yet powerful act of a hug, the campaign brought together art, community, and real-life experiences to celebrate connection, warmth, and togetherness during one of the busiest times of the year.

Momcozy's Cozy Hugging Spot Pop-Up at American Dream Mall

Throughout the holiday season, Momcozy activated a series of touchpoints that invited families to slow down and reconnect — from its collaboration with BIG HUGS, the globally recognized art IP by artist Christopher David Ryan (CDR), to the launch of the Momcozy × BIG HUGS 14 Days of Cozy Christmas Advent Calendar . Each moment was thoughtfully designed to encourage presence, reflection, and shared rituals rather than perfection or excess.

The campaign came to life offline with the Cozy Hugging Spot, a week-long pop-up experience hosted at American Dream Mall from December 1–7. More than 200 families stepped into a warm, art-filled environment inspired by BIG HUGS, to take photos, share hugs, and create memories together.

Online, Momcozy's #CozyHugsChallenge further amplified the message of connection. In just one week, the campaign inspired more than 1,000 user submissions from Momcozy's brand communities, ultimately generating over 2,700 pieces of content as families shared stories, photos, and moments that captured what the holidays truly meant to them.

Lastly, Momcozy brought BIG HUGS to the streets, engaging in spontaneous conversations with more than 20 members of the public through simple yet meaningful holiday questions.

When asked, "If you could give anyone a warm holiday hug, who would it be?" The answers revealed stories of love, gratitude, and longing—reminding everyone that meaningful connection often begins with a simple gesture. Another question— "This holiday season, would you rather receive the perfect gift or a warm hug?" The responses were honest and deeply emotional, underscoring a shared belief: a hug is never just a hug. It represents care, connection, and the feeling of being seen.

"At Momcozy, we believe that the holidays aren't about creating picture-perfect moments — they're about creating real ones," said Eden Cali, Global PR Lead at Momcozy. "Seeing families pause, hug a little longer, and share their stories reminded us why we do what we do. Cozy Holiday was about showing up for moms and families in a way that feels human, warm, and meaningful."

By bringing BIG HUGS into real-world spaces, digital communities, and everyday conversations, Momcozy transformed its holiday message into a lived experience—one rooted in authenticity, warmth, and human connection. This campaign reaffirmed Momcozy's commitment to supporting families not only through products but through moments that matter most.

