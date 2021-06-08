Maternity and Nursing Brand, Kindred Bravely, Launches Groundbreaking Wellness Brand

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a company dedicated to making moms' lives easier, Kindred Bravely finds solutions to the challenges of motherhood, and their latest venture makes it easier for moms to choose wellness products they can trust. Their most recent solution: Sensible, a wellness brand for moms and their little ones, focused on simple and effective solutions. Sensible is dedicated to helping moms make the right choices for themselves and their children. When it comes to creating their products, they believe in keeping things simple. Every ingredient that goes into the products is chosen for a specific beneficial purpose, after careful scientific research. All products are made in America, Certified vegan, cruelty-free and/or Certified Organic and always free of fillers, artificial ingredients, gluten, dairy, soy, fish, nuts, and GMOs. The full product line is also in fully recyclable packaging!

The Sensible line features a range of products for new moms and babies including:

Organic Belly Balm

Organic Nipple Balm

Vegan Prenatal DHA

Morning Sickness Support with Ginger & B6

Lactation Formula No.1 - Supply Support

Lactation Formula No. 2 - Milk Flow

Baby Vitamin D Drops

Sensible's mission is a healthy, enjoyable pregnancy and breastfeeding experience for every mom, which is exactly how the idea came about. Kindred Bravely co-founder and designer, Deeanne Akerson, saw the need for a natural wellness brand that was carefully created for both moms and babies, "We're excited to launch Sensible and to help solve another puzzle for moms and their little ones. These new, science-based products are just the beginning of what we're planning to create, and we can't wait for moms to shop for themselves and their babies with confidence."

About Kindred Bravely

Kindred Bravely is a premium maternity and nursing brand that makes it easy for mothers to find functional, stylish, comfortable clothing. Since launching in 2015, Kindred Bravely has grown into a community of mothers who support each other through the journey of motherhood and was named #762 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the United States. Visit kindredbravely.com to learn more about Kindred Bravely's dedication to delivering comfort to moms and sensiblemom.com to learn more about Kindred Bravely's wellness brand.

