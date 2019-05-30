Mathematics as Art--and Failure as Success: The Teaching Genius of Dr. Edward Burger

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform that curates over 25 million course-specific study resources, today announced that Southwestern University President and Professor Dr. Edward Burger has been added to the ranks of distinguished educators that comprise Course Hero's Master Educators .

"Master Educators inspire students and break down barriers to learning," said Course Hero co-founder and CEO Andrew Grauer. "By focusing on effective failure as a key step of lifelong learning and growth, Dr. Burger helps scores of students see beyond equations and solutions to truly understand the beauty of math. It's an honor to have him join our Master Educators program."

Dr. Edward Burger is President of Southwestern University as well as a professor of mathematics and an educational leader on thinking, innovation, and creativity. Previously he was the Francis Christopher Oakley Third Century Professor of Mathematics at Williams College. He has delivered more than 700 addresses worldwide at venues including Berkeley, Harvard, Princeton, and Johns Hopkins as well as at the Smithsonian Institution, Microsoft Corporation, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the New York Public Library, and the National Academy of Sciences. He is the author of more than 70 research articles, books, and video series.

Master Educators are featured in Course Hero's micro-documentary series highlighting teaching excellence in higher education. Dr. Burger's film focuses on his novel approach to mathematics.

In addition to providing a platform that allows educators from all over the world to share resources with each other, Course Hero actively partners with educators in a variety of ways, including on-site lectures at Course Hero's headquarters; video course creation ; and interviews in Course Hero Faculty Club , which celebrates educators' best lessons.

Course Hero's newest Educator Partners include Dr. Lisa Hibbard , Associate Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Spelman College; Dr. Jessica Calarco , Assistant Professor of Sociology at Indiana University, Bloomington; and Dr. Mike Strnad , Adjunct Professor of Security at Moraine Valley Community College.

