Matillion Announces Emerald Award Winners Honoring the Partner Ecosystem

AWS, Databricks, Slalom, Snowflake and more are recognized for delivering transformative data productivity across the enterprise

DENVER and MANCHESTER, UK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leader in data productivity, today announced the partner ecosystem winners of its Emerald Awards, which celebrate innovation and success in data productivity.

The Emerald Awards honor 12 organizations across the Matillion partner ecosystem, including technology and systems integrator companies at the forefront of cloud data modernization and data analytics projects across global enterprises. These organizations help companies worldwide overcome the struggle of capturing and innovating with data to deliver business-ready data quickly.

"We're proud to work alongside our partners and support our customers as they create lasting business impact for modern data teams," said Josh Lewis, VP of Global Channel and Alliances of Matillion. "Data productivity has the power to enact real change within organizations, and the recipients of this year's Emerald Awards for the Partner Ecosystem are a true reflection of the business transformation that can happen across companies of any size."

The full list of Matillion Emerald Award - Partner Ecosystem winners are:

Matillion Global Partner of the Year: Snowflake, the Data Cloud company - With over 1,000 joint customers, Snowflake stands out as the Matillion Global Partner of the year. This year the partnership was elevated further by the recognition of partner competencies in seven different industries and strong product alignment for features such as Zero Copy Clone and the Snowflake Native Application framework.

- With over 1,000 joint customers, Snowflake stands out as the Matillion Global Partner of the year. This year the partnership was elevated further by the recognition of and strong product alignment for features such as and the Snowflake Native Application framework. Breakout Partner of the Year: Databricks - As the pioneer of the data lakehouse architecture, Databricks brings innovations to the data warehousing space and creates exciting new opportunities for Matillion and its customers. In 2022, highlights from this partnership included integrations with new features like Delta Live Tables and Unity Catalog, as well as a commitment to product roadmap alignmen t in the years to come.

- As the pioneer of the data lakehouse architecture, Databricks brings innovations to the data warehousing space and creates exciting new opportunities for Matillion and its customers. In 2022, highlights from this partnership included integrations with like Delta Live Tables and Unity Catalog, as well as a commitment to t in the years to come. Global Cloud Partner of the Year: AWS - Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the cloud backbone of the majority of Matillion deployments. As an AWS Advanced Level ISV Partner, Matillion's strong relationship with AWS resulted in improved go-to-market alignment and market opportunity in 2022.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the cloud backbone of the majority of Matillion deployments. As an AWS Advanced Level ISV Partner, Matillion's strong relationship with AWS resulted in improved go-to-market alignment and market opportunity in 2022. ISV Partner of the Year: Sigma - In 2022, Sigma helped Matillion's customers explore massive live datasets and reduce time-to-insights. It proved itself to be Matillion's most creative go-to-market partner with dedicated launch events for Zero to Insights and a series of in-person meetups across North America .

- In 2022, Sigma helped Matillion's customers explore massive live datasets and reduce time-to-insights. It proved itself to be Matillion's most creative go-to-market partner with dedicated launch events for Zero to Insights and a series of in-person meetups across . SI Innovation Partner of the Year: AllCloud - AllCloud's Matillion One Click builds on Matillion's value proposition of faster time to insight. AllCloud's Matillion One Click has enabled many of our joint customers to get to business-ready data faster to accelerate their cloud modernization efforts.

- AllCloud's Matillion One Click builds on Matillion's value proposition of faster time to insight. AllCloud's Matillion One Click has enabled many of our joint customers to get to business-ready data faster to accelerate their cloud modernization efforts. SI Rising Star: Hakkoda - As a relatively new partner, Hakkoda has accomplished a lot in a short period of time; their engineering team is Matillion Certified, and the two companies recently launched a FHIR solution to address the Health Care and Life Sciences market, which is quickly gaining traction.

As a relatively new partner, Hakkoda has accomplished a lot in a short period of time; their engineering team is Matillion Certified, and the two companies to address the Health Care and Life Sciences market, which is quickly gaining traction. America's Partner of the Year (Enterprise): Slalom - Slalom and Matillion have developed deeply embedded solutions and accelerators for customers in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, and technology industries. Mutual customers, including Pacific Life Insurance , Daikin Comfort , Atlanta Public Schools , and Liveramp , have benefitted from faster time to value with guidance from Slalom's consulting and Matillion's Data Productivity Cloud, which delivers code-optional data integration for end-to-end data loading, transformation, orchestration, and synchronization.

- Slalom and Matillion have developed deeply embedded solutions and accelerators for customers in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, and technology industries. Mutual customers, including , , , and , have benefitted from faster time to value with guidance from Slalom's consulting and Matillion's Data Productivity Cloud, which delivers code-optional data integration for end-to-end data loading, transformation, orchestration, and synchronization. Americas Partner of the Year (Commercial): Data Clymer - As a longstanding cloud data and analytics partner, Data Clymer stands out with a high level of expertise and a deep bench of Matillion-certified practitioners.

- As a longstanding cloud data and analytics partner, Data Clymer stands out with a high level of expertise and a deep bench of Matillion-certified practitioners. UK Partner of the Year: Snap Analytics- Snap Analytics' partnership was instrumental in leading Matilion's growth among large enterprise customers such as Premier Foods and St. James' Place.

Snap Analytics' partnership was instrumental in leading Matilion's growth among large enterprise customers such as Premier Foods and EMEA Partner of the Year: Billigence - As a Matillion partner since late 2021, Billigence has made it simpler for organizations to get to business value faster by building trial packages of Matillion's core technology and developing a comprehensive Matillion training program multinationally.

- As a Matillion partner since late 2021, Billigence has made it simpler for organizations to get to business value faster by building trial packages of Matillion's core technology and developing a comprehensive Matillion training program multinationally. ANZ Partner of the Year: Interworks- As a major Matillion business partner in North America , Australia , and New Zealand , Interworks has helped build and service the Matillion customer community in the region.

"Snap Analytics' mission is to accelerate the data projects that enable businesses to make better decisions," said David Rice, CEO at Snap Analytics. "Matillion's Data Productivity Cloud creates value from data faster than ever before. Combining the best people and practices on the Matillion platform means Snap Analytics consistently delivers results for our clients."

"We are thrilled to be named the Matillion ISV Partner of the Year. Cloud data partnerships are paramount to providing business users with better insights at scale," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma Computing. "We enjoy working closely with the Matillion team and look forward to continuing to work together to bring productivity and collaboration to modern data teams everywhere."

To view the full list of winners and learn more about this year's honorees, please visit https://www.matillion.com/matillion-emerald-awards/

About Matillion

Matillion is The Data Productivity Cloud . Matillion helps teams get data business-ready, faster — accelerating time-to-value and increasing the impact data can have. Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , DocuSign , Pacific Life , Slack , and TUI , trust Matillion to load, transform, sync, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI. Native integration with popular cloud data platforms lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need. See Matillion for yourself , and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Matillion is a registered trademark of Matillion Ltd. All other marks are owned by their respective companies.

Media contact

Inkhouse (for Matillion)

[email protected]

SOURCE Matillion